Teachers Must Be At Heart Of Education, Says Al-Azzawi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Teachers must be at the heart of efforts to advance education and build future generations, with their preparation, professional development, and working conditions receiving the same priority as curricula and educational systems, according to Prof Dr Mohammed Abdulwahab al-Azzawi, an international Total Quality Management expert.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the occasion of Teacher's Day, Prof Dr al-Azzawi, a former adviser to Qatar's Ministry of Administrative Development and the Institute of Public Administration, said teachers are the cornerstone upon which minds, societies and civilisations are built.

Prof Dr al-Azzawi, who is also a professor at the College of Administration and Economics at the University of Baghdad and former dean of the Institute of Accounting and Financial Studies, said improving teaching and learning remains a priority for both developing and developed countries, which recognise education as a key driver of their aspirations and future goals.

He said preparing teachers is among the most important factors in achieving educational advancement, which in turn drives progress across society.

A competent teacher, he added, can translate a society's educational and scientific objectives into reality while nurturing a generation equipped to shoulder responsibility and committed to high ethical standards.

He noted that almost everyone who has attended school in the Arab world knows the famous verse by renowned Egyptian poet Ahmed Shawqi:“Stand up for the teacher and show him due reverence; the teacher almost ranks as a messenger.”

He said the verse has become a familiar expression of gratitude and appreciation for teachers who devote themselves to their profession and guide students from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge. However, he pointed out that many people who quote the famous line have never read the complete poem.

He said teachers come second only to parents in respect and reverence. They are among the first to instil in children a love of knowledge and serve as a bridge from their first encounter with the alphabet through the various stages of education.

“Knowledge is like a vast universe with no end, and the secrets of the cosmos are revealed only to those firmly grounded in learning,” he said.

Prof Dr al-Azzawi stressed that a teacher is neither a machine nor an inanimate tool, but a vital intermediary between learners and knowledge. Teachers must therefore possess the intellectual, academic and psychological qualities needed to fulfil their responsibilities effectively.

Citing the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as saying,“Allah loves that when one of you does a job, he perfects it,” Prof Dr al-Azzawi stressed that excellence has requirements and standards. If quality specifications are essential for machines, he said, they are even more important for people.

He said teachers' academic and behavioural qualifications are essential at every stage of education, but become particularly critical during the early years of schooling, when children are highly impressionable and shaped by several influences, foremost among them the home and school.

“From my perspective, when the teacher is competent, many other shortcomings, whether in curricula or administration, can be addressed,” Prof Dr al-Azzawi said.“The teacher is the leader inside the classroom, the person who manages its dynamics and lays the foundations for a child's sound behavioural and moral development.”

He stressed that teachers must be developed through modern scientific approaches, given their fundamental role, alongside parents, in raising children and advancing society and civilisation.

To strengthen teacher preparation, Prof Dr al-Azzawi proposed establishing a specialised academy where selected candidates would undergo a three-year bachelor's programme in education. He said the programme should combine pedagogy and Arabic with digital skills and artificial intelligence (AI), along with comprehensive ethical and behavioural preparation.

He suggested selecting teaching candidates from among high-achieving students before they enter the profession and assessing them through a structured programme designed to prepare them to work effectively with students.

He also called for attractive salaries and clearly defined career pathways to encourage talented graduates to enter and remain in the teaching profession, describing teaching as one of society's most fundamental vocations.

He also proposed mandatory, periodic professional development programmes tied to career progression and promotion, helping teachers keep pace with scientific and technological advances while maintaining professional balance throughout their careers.

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