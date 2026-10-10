QCS Receives GCC Recognition For 'Wayyakum' Platform

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), represented by its“Wayyakum” digital platform, has received GCC recognition in the Leading Voluntary Projects in Social Work category for 2026.

The recognition was presented during a ceremony in Bahrain honouring outstanding individuals and projects across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, on the sidelines of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development meeting.

Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah al-Khalifa presented the recognition to the QCS, represented by board chairman Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jabor al-Thani, in acknowledgment of its pioneering initiatives and contributions to community development and humanitarian work.

Sheikh Dr Khalid expressed his pride in this GCC recognition, emphasising that it reflects Qatar's commitment to advancing social and humanitarian work, promoting sustainable development, and supporting initiatives that make a lasting impact on society.

He noted that the recognition highlights the QCS's ongoing efforts to support cancer patients, ease their financial treatment burdens, and develop innovative services, particularly through the“Wayyakum” digital platform.

Sheikh Dr Khalid said that the QCS launched its initiative to cover the full treatment costs of non-Qatari cancer patients in Qatar more than 14 years ago.

The initiative has since evolved significantly, culminating in the development of“Wayyakum”, which simplifies treatment assistance applications and improves access to patient support services.

In 2025, the QCS covered the treatment costs of approximately 1,750 adult and paediatric cancer patients, with an estimated expenditure of QR49mn.

Sheikh Dr Khalid highlighted that the“Wayyakum” platform reflects the QCS's commitment to digital transformation in humanitarian services.

Developed approximately 18 months ago, the electronic system enables patients and doctors to submit and track treatment assistance applications through the“Wayyakum” application, the platform, or the QCS's official website, reducing administrative procedures and saving time and effort.

Sheikh Dr Khalid added that applications are reviewed by QCS specialists and physicians overseeing patients' cases to ensure appropriate decisions and efficient coordination among the relevant parties.

The platform is also connected to supporting entities in Qatar and the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, helping streamline assistance procedures, strengthen co-ordination, prevent duplicate funding requests, and ensure that support reaches eligible beneficiaries efficiently.

QCS Wayyakum humanitarian work community development