Lulu Hypermarket Brings The Flavours Of Spain To Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket has launched a weeklong“The Festival of Spain 2026”, with the event formally inaugurated by Spain's ambassador to Qatar Dr Alvaro Renedo Zalba, at LuLu Hypermarket Giardino, the Pearl–Qatar.

The festival aims to showcase the rich flavours and culinary heritage of Spain to shoppers across Qatar, with the celebration running across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in the country until October 14.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Qatar and other distinguished guests.

The launch transformed the hypermarket into a vibrant showcase of Spanish culture, featuring themed decor, eye-catching product displays inspired by Spain's iconic landmarks, and an engaging atmosphere celebrating the country's culinary blade-->





Snapshots from the event. PICTURES: Thajudheen

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the event, Renedo Zalba highlighted the role of gastronomy in strengthening the longstanding ties between Spain and Qatar.

“What is going on today in LuLu is a telling example of what can be done to foster the presence of Spanish gastronomical products in Doha,” the envoy said.“The Festival of Spain at LuLu Hypermarket aims to build a gastronomic bridge between Spain and Qatar, bringing our two countries closer through food.”

He noted that it has a very positive impact in Qatar, where people appreciate the exceptional quality and diversity of Spanish gastronomy.

“There are also important connections between Spanish culinary traditions and Arab gastronomy, reflected in products such as saffron and olive oil, as well as traditional sweets like turrón, which has historical roots linked to Arab culinary influences,” Renedo Zalba said.

“Through this festival, we are showcasing the quality and variety of Spanish products while bringing our cultures closer together,” he added.

“LuLu Group offers a truly cosmopolitan selection of food and products from across the world, including Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe,: the envoy continued.“It is wonderful to see how people can appreciate and enjoy products from cultures different from their own.”

According to a LuLu Group spokesperson, the group's continued commitment to product authenticity, quality and transparency in sourcing, has strengthened the availability of international products for customers across the region.

“LuLu Group has consistently celebrated Spain's rich culinary heritage through our annual Spanish Festival,” the spokesperson said.“This year, we have further expanded our selection, bringing customers an even wider range of authentic products sourced directly from Spain.”

“Our aim is to make the best of Spanish cuisine and food culture more accessible to shoppers in Qatar, while ensuring the quality and authenticity they expect from LuLu,” the spokesperson added.

Supporting this commitment is LuLu's state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing facility in Madrid, operated by Y International, which plays a vital role in sourcing and distributing Spanish products to LuLu stores across the region.

The facility forms part of the Group's extensive network of export distribution centres spanning 22 countries, strengthening its international sourcing capabilities and ensuring a consistent supply of quality products.

These initiatives reflect a shared commitment to promoting Spanish food culture, encouraging culinary discovery and deepening commercial and cultural connections between Spain and Qatar.

LuLu Hypermarket The Festival of Spain 2026 culinary heritage