Qatar Foundation's Showtime! Helps Students Find Their Voice

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Showtime! builds confidence, creates lasting memories, and gives students new ways to perform in Arabic.

For Miraya Kasala, some of her most memorable moments from three years of performing happened after she left the stage.

Her grandmother had been in the audience, as she was every year.

Proud of Kasala's performance and how far she had come, she took her out for ice cream to celebrate – a simple family moment that, for the Grade 8 student, became part of what ShowTime! means to her.

“Every year, I felt that my performance was improving and that I was growing and becoming more confident,” said Kasala, a student at Doha College.“I could feel it in the way my grandmother cheered me on from the audience.”

Kasala is one of 50 students from six schools who have taken part in the sixth edition of Showtime!, QF Schools' professional musical theatre production, led by the Pre-University Education (PUE) Student Affairs and Community Engagement team and accompanied by QF-founded Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

This year's production, The Secret of the Garden, a bilingual Arabic-English musical, was centred on hope, healing, and transformation.

For Nora Abdullah al-Attiyah, a Grade 4 student at Qatar Academy Doha, part of the QF's PUE, this year marked the beginning of her ShowTime! journey.

“This was my first time taking part in *Showtime!, so everything was new to me,” she said.

“I joined the show with my cousin, and it was nice to experience it with her and the other students,” al-Attiyah said.“At first, I was a little nervous about performing in front of so many people, but now I'm sure this will not be my last Showtime!”

On the same stage, Moza al-Ahmad, a Grade 4 student at Qatar Academy Al Wakra, part of the QF's PUE, also took part for the first time.

As she performed, she looked toward the audience and saw the excitement on the faces of her parents, siblings, and friends.

“I was so happy to see how proud they were as they watched me sing and dance on stage,” she said.“I overcame my fear and learned how to show what I can do with confidence and make my voice heard. ShowTime! made me believe that all of this is possible.”

By placing Arabic alongside English in a professional musical production, Showtime! gives students the opportunity to engage with Arabic in a contemporary and creative way, while connecting language with culture and identity.

Through Showtime!, Madeline Malisa, a Grade 9 student at the American School of Doha, found herself singing in Arabic in front of an audience – even though Arabic is not her first language.

“Singing in Arabic as part of the show was a special experience for me,” says Malisa.“Showtime! gave me an opportunity to use and learn the language through music and performance.”

Showtime! provides students with meaningful learning experiences beyond the classroom, where they can develop their skills in acting, movement, singing, and ensemble performance, while also building collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and confidence.

Ghalia Mahmoud, a Grade 9 student at QF school Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, has taken part in Showtime! for three years, but this year was different – as she said goodbye to the stage for the final time.

“I've had a passion for theatre and performing for about five years, and being on stage is something I really love,” she said.“It gives me a feeling that is difficult to describe. I've also realised that the more time you spend on stage, the more you learn how to connect with the audience and the more confident you become.”

Showtime! 2026: The Secret of the Garden, was held at Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education Theatre, with more than 400 guests attending its opening day.

Qatar Foundation Showtime