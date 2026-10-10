Msheireb Properties Embraces Agentic AI With Gemini Enterprise

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At the Google Cloud Summit Doha, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre recently, Msheireb Properties announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech, an ICT division at Mannai Technologies WLL, to deploy Gemini Enterprise.

This strategic initiative marks an important step in Msheireb Properties' digital transformation journey, bringing advanced agentic AI capabilities into its operations to enhance efficiency, enable smarter decision-making and support its vision of a smart and sustainable city rooted in Qatari heritage.

As the developer of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world's first sustainably regenerated downtown, Msheireb Properties continues to advance innovation in smart city development. The adoption of Gemini Enterprise will enable the organisation to transform how it manages and accesses information across its extensive asset portfolio, using advanced AI-powered search, retrieval and agentic capabilities.

Through this partnership, Msheireb Properties, and Mannai InfoTech will work with Google Cloud to explore and implement AI-driven use cases that can improve operational efficiency, enhance the experience of employees and stakeholders, and create new opportunities for intelligent and sustainable city management.

At the heart of this partnership is the use of Gemini Enterprise to transform how Msheireb Properties accesses, understands and interacts with its internal data. Through the adoption of Gemini Enterprise, the organisation will empower its teams to quickly locate, understand and synthesise information across thousands of architectural blueprints, maintenance records and operational documents, making critical information easier to access and act upon. It will also enable teams to leverage AI-powered insights to support smarter and faster decision-making across facility management, asset operations and tenant services at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

"Msheireb Downtown Doha was built on the belief that heritage and innovation can shape a better way of urban living. Our collaboration with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech builds on that foundation. With Gemini Enterprise, our teams can draw on the knowledge behind every building and service in the city, making faster and better-informed decisions for the people who live, work and visit here," said Ahmad al-Korbi, senior ICT Manager, Msheireb Properties.

Google Cloud Summit Qatar National Convention Centre Msheireb Properties