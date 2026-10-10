Al-Eid Claims Diamond Tour

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Khaled Abdulaziz al-Eid of Saudi Arabia won the Diamond Tour on the third and final day of the second round of the 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour yesterday at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Al Eid topped the 150cm Diamond Tour in a time of 38.06 seconds on Rakker DMC without incurring any penalties.

Fellow Saudi rider Abdulaziz Fahad Aleid finished second in 39.33 seconds on Q Hayen, while Qatar's Hamad Nasser al-Qadi took third place on Happy Tina with a time of 35.94 seconds.

Deputy Championship Director Saeed al-Rashdi presented the awards to the podium winners of the category.

In the 120cm Bronze Tour dominated by Qatari riders, Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi won on E.T's Queeny Z with a time of 28.16 seconds without penalties. Sharida Nasser al-Kaabi finished second on Extra Pam in 29.37 seconds, while Suhaim Hamad al-Yafei took third place on Miss Tarara Les Hauts after clocking 29.80 seconds.

In the team category, Team Ajwad secured first place with a combined time of 62.84 seconds, followed by Team Al-Bidda in second place (68.89 seconds) and Team Al-Shaqab in third (56.22 seconds). Member of the Championship Organizing Committee Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi honoured the podium winners of the Bronze Tour.

Meanwhile, Sultan Jassim al-Suwaidi won the Future Riders class over 90cm obstacles on Khaleesi, recording a time of 16.60 seconds without penalties.

Mashael Mohammed al-Thani finished second on Reve du Coeur des Collines in 17.83 seconds, while Alqaqaa bin Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani took third place on Early Star d'Alfa in 18.42 seconds. Chairman of the Championship's Ground Jury Ahmed al-Badawi presented the awards.

The Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour, organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, runs until June 2027.

Khaled Abdulaziz al-Eid Saudi Arabia Diamond Tour Show Jumping