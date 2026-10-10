Al Ahli Hit Al Sailiya For Five As Al Shahania Edge Lusail

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Ahli thrashed bottom-placed Al Sailiya 5-0 while Al Shahania edged Lusail 1-0 in their respective round five matches of Qatar Stars League on Saturday.

The resounding win took Al Ahli to 6th place in the standings from being eighth with a tally of 7 points while Al Shahania moved to seventh spot, also with 7 points.

Lusail slid eighth place with 5 points whereas Al Sailiya remain rooted in 12 place having suffered five successive defeats.

In the first game of the evening at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Shahania rode on Mohamed Surag's sole 54th minute strike to prevail over a fighting Lusail.

Following a goalless opening half, both sides began the second session on a brighter note and Al Shahania soon seized the chance on a counter-attack as Jawad El Jemili made a run through and provided Surag with the cross to score.

Lusail tried hard to find an equalizer but many of their attempts were denied by Al Shahania goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy, who made as many as five crucial saves.

In the 84th minute, Lusail were again unlucky as an Ali Nemati header hit the crossbar.

The later clash at the Al Thumama Stadium was an all out Al Ahli show.

Naim Sliti set the tone early, finding the net in the 16th minute to open the scoring. Julian Draxler doubled the lead in the 34th minute with Sliti providing the assist, and Sliti struck again five minutes later to make it 3-0 at the break.

Al Ahli did not ease off after the interval. Benjamin Bourigeaud added a fourth in the 48th minute from a Draxler assist, before Al Sailiya defender Ibrahim Majed put through his own net in the 83rd minute to complete the rout.

Al Ahli's attacking quartet of Sliti, Draxler and Bourigeaud was influential throughout, with Sliti involved in three of the first four goals, scoring twice and setting up another.

For Al Sailiya, the heavy defeat will raise concerns after a difficult start.

Al Ahli QSL Lusail