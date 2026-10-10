Ten-Man Spurs Rescue Draw At Man Utd, Arsenal Survive Leeds Scare

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ten-man Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 against fellow strugglers Manchester United thanks to Dominic Solanke's last-gasp leveller, while Arsenal got back on track as the champions survived a scare to beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday.

In a clash dubbed 'El Sackicko' given the scrutiny on both managers, Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead in the 73rd minute at Old Trafford. Mbeumo punished sloppy Tottenham marking to fire home from an acute angle after Matheus Cunha's pass picked him out in the penalty area.

Tottenham looked doomed when Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting United defender Luke Shaw in a brawl five minutes after United's opener. But Solanke came to Tottenham's rescue in the final moments when he evaded United defender Lisandro Martinez to head in Sandro Tonali's cross.

It was a dramatic finale to a scrappy encounter in keeping with the problems gripping two underachieving teams. Tottenham sit third bottom of the table and remain winless after losing three of their first six league games.

United are languishing in 12th place with only one league so far this season. Roberto De Zerbi saved Tottenham from relegation on the final day of last term after taking charge late in the campaign.

But despite spending over £300mn ($429mn) on new signings in the close-season, his men look no better this season. United were more conservative in the transfer market as they looked to build on last season's impressive third-place finish.

That decision looks to have backfired as Carrick struggles to get the best out of an inconsistent squad. After a shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the three-week international break, Arsenal were in danger of a second successive loss when they fell behind at the Emirates Stadium.

James Justin fired Leeds ahead in the 55th minute after Arsenal failed to clear Gabriel Gudmundsson's cross. But Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori found the cure when he converted Ben White's header from close-range in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal showcased their strength in depth as substitute Bruno Guimaraes drilled the winner from the edge of the area just six minutes after coming on. Guimaraes' first goal at the Emirates since his close-season move from Newcastle made it five wins from six league matches for the Gunners.

The north London club sit in second place behind crisis-hit Manchester City on goal difference. City travel to Liverpool on Sunday for their first match since being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

"We weren't pleased against Brighton and today was an opportunity to put that right. We certainly reacted in the manner we expected," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's blistering start paved the way for a 5-1 rout of Bournemouth as the Blues won for the first time in four league matches. Jordan Henderson gave Xabi Alonso's team the perfect start when the veteran midfielder curled home after just 68 seconds to claim his first goal for Chelsea.

The Blues struck again in the third minute as Morgan Rogers's drive deflected into the net off Bournemouth defender Antonio Silva. Chelsea were on target just one minute after the interval through Joao Pedro's clinical finish from Pedro Neto's pass.

Evanilson got one back for Bournemouth in the 51st minute, deflecting in Moises Caicedo's miscued clearance as Chelsea's run without a league clean sheet extended to 22 matches. But Joao Pedro put the result beyond doubt, poking in from close-range in the 67th minute for his fifth goal this season.

England midfielder Henderson, 36, bagged his second in the 70th minute with a fierce free-kick, taking free-scoring Chelsea to 23 goals in just eight games in all competitions this term.

"We signed him for everything and if he is able to score two beauties like today we are more than happy for him," Alonso said.

Aston Villa's troubled start continued with a disappointing 2-2 home draw against fourth-placed Brentford. Ipswich beat winless Fulham 2-1 at Portman Road, while ten-man Brighton won 2-0 at Sunderland to cement their hold on third place.

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