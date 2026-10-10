Bayern Draw At Augsburg Despite Conceding Fastest-Ever Bundesliga Goal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bayern Munich twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Augsburg on Saturday after a mistake from Manuel Neuer led to the fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Neuer handed Augsburg the lead after 8.4 seconds with an error that Robin Fellhauer capitalised on, before two assists from Harry Kane helped resuce a point in the second half. Bayern missed the chance to knock Borussia Dortmund off top spot after the draw and remain two points behind the league leaders in second.

"It feels more like a defeat. On another day we would have won this game, but that's football. We gave away two sloppy goals and they punished us for it," Kane told Dazn.

Augsburg could not believe their luck after 40-year-old Neuer's howler handed them the lead after just eight seconds. Having received the ball straight from kick-off, Neuer chipped it directly into the path of Fellhauer, who ran it into the empty net.

"We would have preferred a better start, but Manu has played football long enough. He can't change what happened, he just needs to do what he's always done in his career and keep on showing how good he is," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told Dazn.

The Bundesliga later confirmed the goal had beaten the previous record of nine seconds held jointly by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi. "Those guys must have been really slow," Fellhauer told Sky with a laugh after the game.

"In all seriousness, it's an unbelievable feeling because a record like this means you're part of something really big."

Bayern remained shellshocked for much of the first half and were lucky not to go 2-0 down when Juma Bah missed a sitter on 36 minutes. The visitors found the net shortly after the break when Augsburg 'keeper Finn Dahmen fumbled a brilliant volley from Luis Diaz, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Ismael Saibari broke Augsburg's resistance a few minutes later as the Moroccan slotted the ball home after an elegant assist from Kane. Yet the hosts struck back quickly, thanks in part to another off-colour moment from Neuer.

After Augsburg unlocked the defence with a long ball forward, Neuer parried Calvin Brackelmann's shot straight at Rodrigo Ribeiro, who smashed the ball under the bar to restore the lead.

Both Diaz and Serge Gnabry had goals ruled out for offside before Kane set up Nathaniel Brown for Bayern's second equaliser ten minutes from time.

Leverkusen win thriller

In Saturday's late game, RB Leipzig rampaged to a 6-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to a Christopher Nkunku hat-trick. Goals from Ezechiel Banzuzi and Nkunku put Leipzig 2-0 up within five minutes.

Just as Frankfurt were getting back into the game, Nkunku added two more quickfire goals on the stroke of half time. Antonio Nusa swept in a fifth after the break and Tidiam Gomis ran through the Frankfurt defence to add a sixth late in the game.

There was also drama elsewhere, as Bayer Leverkusen grabbed a rollercoaster 4-3 win in Mainz while Hamburg snatched a late 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim. Robert Andrich gave Leverkusen the lead with a superb volley after just five minutes, before Patrik Schick doubled the lead with a smart finish four minutes later.

Anthony Caci dragged Mainz back into the game, scoring twice to level the scores before half time. Second-half goals from Jarell Quansah and Moussa Diaby put Leverkusen back in control, before Benedict Hollerbach grabbed a late third for Mainz.

Yussuf Poulsen bundled in an early opener for Hamburg, before Fisnik Asllani jabbed home an equally scrappy equaliser for Hoffenheim.

Bambase Conte put Hoffenheim in the lead with a brilliant shot from outside the area early in the second half, but a red card for his team mate Bernardo swung the game back in Hamburg's favour.

The visitors had one late equaliser ruled out by VAR before Terem Moffi equalised with an 83rd minute header and Miro Muheim grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

In Saturday's other games, goals from Jeff Chabot and Chris Fuehrich sealed a comfortable 2-0 win for Stuttgart at Paderborn, while Livan Burcu struck late to hand Union Berlin a nervy 1-0 win at home to Elversberg.

Bundesliga Bayern Neuer