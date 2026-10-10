Moecc Marks World Migratory Bird Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) marked World Migratory Bird Day Saturday, reaffirming its commitment to protecting migratory birds, preserving their natural habitats and migration routes, and raising public awareness of biodiversity conservation.

The ministry called on the public and birdwatching enthusiasts to help monitor migratory species and document their sightings, stressing that such observations contribute to the national biodiversity database, support scientific research, and improve understanding of migration routes, population changes, distribution patterns and the habitats on which birds depend. The annual observance coincides with Qatar's autumn migration season, when various bird species travel through the country from Europe, northern Asia, Siberia and Central Asia en route to their wintering grounds in Africa and South Asia. Some species remain in Qatar throughout the winter. Qatar's geographical position along the Afro-Eurasian and Central Asian migratory routes makes the country an important stopover for birds seeking food and rest during their seasonal journeys between Europe, Asia and Africa, the ministry said.

Autumn migration begins gradually towards the end of summer and intensifies during September and October. During this period, Qatar's skies and coastal areas witness the passage of numerous species, including warblers, flycatchers, wagtails, swallows, waders, birds of prey, seabirds, ducks and various desert and land birds.

Early in the autumn season, species such as the blue-cheeked bee-eater, known locally as Al Saqraqaq, the golden oriole, known as Al Saffara, and the European roller, locally called Al Khudairi, begin to appear. Other species stop in Qatar to rest and replenish their energy before continuing their journeys, while some settle in the country for the winter.

The ministry highlighted the importance of Qatar's diverse natural environments in supporting migratory birds, particularly Al Thakhira Nature Reserve, whose mangrove forests, mudflats and salt flats provide suitable habitats for numerous species, including the osprey.

Bin Ghanam Island and its surrounding coastal areas are also important sites for flamingos and other shorebirds, while Qatar's northern coast provides valuable resting areas for birds after they cross the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Coastal salt flats and tidal mudflats offer essential feeding grounds for waders, including sandpipers and plovers. These habitats provide access to worms, molluscs and crustaceans exposed by tidal movements, helping birds replenish their energy reserves before continuing their migrations.

Accordingly, the ministry emphasised the importance of complying with regulations governing migratory bird hunting. The 2026 hunting season began on September 1 and will continue until February 15, 2027, under Ministerial Decision No 7 of 2026, which specifies the hunting season for permitted bird species and the authorised methods and equipment. The decision identifies 10 species that may legally be hunted: houbara bustards, coursers, ducks, blue rock thrushes, song thrushes, golden orioles, crested larks, desert wheatears, mourning wheatears and northern wheatears.

Hunting any other wild animals, birds or reptiles not listed in the decision is prohibited, the ministry said. It also urged hunters to observe the authorised species, dates and hunting methods, refrain from using electronic devices that imitate bird calls or other unauthorised equipment, and avoid disturbing bird gathering and resting sites or damaging their natural habitats.

MoECC World Migratory Bird Day natural habitats biodiversity conservation