Msheireb Shows Modern Design Can Grow From Heritage: Architect

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Downtown Doha has become a catalyst for an architectural approach that blends contemporary design with local heritage, according to Fanos Panayides, managing partner of London-based John McAslan & Partners.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Doha Design District's Regenerate Cities: Design for What Comes Next forum, Panayides said Msheireb demonstrated how contemporary development could evolve while remaining connected to the culture and heritage of its surroundings.

“Msheireb is an example of how one can develop a contemporary part of the city, but at the same time do it in a way that is cognisant of heritage and respects heritage and culture,” he said.

For Panayides, preserving that connection does not mean preventing cities from changing. Rather than replacing existing built heritage with something entirely new, he said architecture could be approached as part of a continuing story.

“We see it as a continuum or an evolution,” he said.“It can be contemporary, but it's informed by the existing place and heritage.”

John McAslan & Partners worked extensively in Doha for around a decade, with a team based in the city during its involvement in the Msheireb development.

Panayides said the practice completed around 16 buildings within the project, spanning hotels, M7, museums, a mosque, a school and residential developments, alongside significant work on public spaces.

“What really appealed to us here about Msheireb was the wide mix of uses in the master plan,” he said.

He stressed that the public realm was also an important part of the development, helping connect the different buildings and uses across the district.

Looking at how architecture in Qatar has developed since the project began, Panayides described Msheireb as an important starting point for ideas that have since moved beyond the district.

“Msheireb was really the catalyst for much of that,” he said, referring to the architectural language and guidelines developed through the project.

“You can actually begin to see these ideas expanding beyond Msheireb in a lot of the built environment projects that one sees here.”

John McAslan & Partners is headquartered in London, with offices in Edinburgh and Sydney, and more recently in Riyadh and Dubai.

For Panayides, the experience of Msheireb shows that contemporary architecture and heritage need not compete, new development can instead evolve from the identity and character of the place in which it is built.

Msheireb Downtown Doha contemporary design heritage