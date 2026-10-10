Doctors Urge Precautions Against Respiratory Infections As Autumn Sets In

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doctors have warned of an increased risk of respiratory infections as summer gives way to autumn, urging the public to adopt preventative measures, particularly to protect children, older adults and people with asthma, allergies and chronic illnesses.

They told reporters that the return to school, increased social interaction and prolonged stays in enclosed spaces can facilitate the spread of respiratory viruses.

Although seasonal changes do not directly cause infections, fluctuating temperatures, poor ventilation and close contact can increase exposure to viruses and aggravate existing respiratory conditions.

Common illnesses during this period include colds, influenza, sore throats, coughing, runny noses and nasal congestion.

Doctors recommended regular handwashing, adequate ventilation, sufficient sleep, balanced nutrition and proper hydration to reduce infection risks.

Dr Khalid al-Yafei, a paediatric emergency consultant, said that children require particular attention during autumn because interaction in classrooms, school buses and extracurricular activities increases their exposure to viral infections.

He emphasised the importance of teaching children healthy habits, including washing their hands regularly, covering their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding sharing water bottles and personal belongings.

Parents should also keep children at home when they show clear signs of illness to prevent infections from spreading to classmates.

While most respiratory infections in children are mild, Dr al-Yafei advised seeking medical attention if a child experiences difficulty or rapid breathing, extreme lethargy, refusal to eat or drink, reduced urination, persistent high fever or a significant deterioration in general condition.

He also highlighted the importance of regular sleep schedules, balanced meals, adequate fluid intake and appropriate physical activity in maintaining children's health.

General practitioner Dr Omar Habib said the seasonal transition often coincides with conditions that encourage the transmission of respiratory infections, particularly in schools, workplaces and other enclosed blade-->





Dr Omar Habib

He said that temperature changes themselves do not cause viral illnesses.

Rather, he said, spending more time indoors, inadequate ventilation and close contact increase the likelihood of transmission.

Symptoms may begin with sneezing, a runny nose, nasal congestion or a sore throat before developing into coughing, fever and fatigue.

Most mild cases can be managed with rest, adequate fluids and symptom monitoring, but medical advice should be sought if symptoms persist or worsen.

Dr Habib also recommended cleaning frequently touched surfaces, washing hands after returning from public places and before eating, and avoiding sharing cups and other personal items.

He added that persistent fever, breathing difficulties, chest pain, severe dehydration or a marked deterioration in health warrant prompt medical assessment, particularly among older adults and people with chronic conditions.

Dr Ismail Mubarak, a consultant in respiratory medicine, said people with asthma, allergies and chronic respiratory diseases may be particularly vulnerable during the transition from summer to autumn.

Temperature fluctuations, dust and other irritants, as well as frequent movement between hot outdoor environments and heavily air-conditioned spaces, can aggravate respiratory symptoms.

He advised maintaining moderate air-conditioning temperatures, avoiding direct exposure to cold air, particularly during sleep, and cleaning air-conditioner filters regularly.

Dr Mubarak also cautioned against confusing allergies with viral infections.

Frequent sneezing, itchy eyes or nose, and a runny nose may indicate allergies, while fever, sore throat, fatigue and body aches are more commonly associated with viral infections.

He warned against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics for colds and influenza, stressing that antibiotics do not treat viruses and should only be used when prescribed following medical assessment.

Family physician Dr Mahmoud al-Darini urged the public to maintain healthy daily habits, including thorough handwashing, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, practising respiratory hygiene and ensuring proper ventilation in homes, offices and classrooms.

He also stressed the importance of adequate sleep, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein, and regular water intake.

Dr al-Darini urged older adults and people with chronic illnesses to adhere to prescribed treatments and seek medical advice if they develop unusual or persistent symptoms.

respiratory infections preventative measures asthma