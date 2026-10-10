Almeera Wins GCC Award For Workforce Nationalisation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (almeera) has received a GCC-level award in the category of“Outstanding Companies in Workforce Nationalisation”, recognising its efforts in developing Qatari talent and creating meaningful career opportunities.

The chief executive of almeera, Jassim Mohammed al-Ansari, received the award during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the 12th Meeting of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Committee of Ministers of Labour in Manama.

The regional recognition highlights almeera's continued commitment to investing in national talent, developing future leaders, and supporting Qatar's human development objectives in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

almeera Qatari talent GCC