Interior Ministry Delegation In UAE

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of efforts to enhance co-operation and exchange expertise in passport services, a delegation from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation was headed by Director of the Unified Services Department at the General Directorate of Passports Brigadier Mohammed Ali al-Mohannadi. The visit included the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in Abu Dhabi and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in blade-->

The visit aimed to review best practices in developing passport and residency services and exchange expertise in digital transformation, streamlining procedures and improving operational processes, contributing to greater efficiency and enhanced service quality for the public.

Ministry of Interior UAE