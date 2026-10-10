ACI Exports Rise 6.5% To JD5.977B In First Nine Months

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exports rose by 6.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2026 to JD5.977 billion, up from JD5.612 billion in the same period of 2025, according to chamber data.

The increase amounted to JD365 million, with exports expanding into non-traditional markets in Africa, Europe and non-Arab Asian countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Most industrial sectors recorded export growth, except leather and garments, and engineering, electrical and information technology industries, which declined by 1 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

The packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies sector recorded the highest growth at 41 per cent, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at 26 per cent.

Iraq, India, the US and Saudi Arabia accounted for a combined JD3.074 billion in exports during the nine-month period.

Exports to Iraq rose by 27.1 per cent to JD882 million, up from JD693 million in the same period of 2025, making it the largest destination for chamber exports.

Exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 3 per cent to JD655 million, compared with JD636 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, exports to India fell by 7.2 per cent to JD826 million, down from JD889 million, while shipments to the United States dropped by 25.1 per cent to JD701 million, compared with JD936 million in the same period of 2025.

Exports to Syria rose by 2.9 per cent to JD291 million, up from JD283 million, while exports to China surged by 208.4 per cent to JD265 million, compared with JD85 million a year earlier.

The chamber also recorded export increases to Armenia, Spain, Australia, the UAE, Bahrain, Portugal, Sudan, Denmark, Kuwait, Cameroon, Japan, Germany, Angola, Yemen and Morocco.

By destination, Arab countries accounted for the largest share of exports at JD3.034 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD1.416 billion and North America at JD748 million.

Exports to EU countries totalled JD377 million, while non-EU European countries accounted for JD221 million. Exports to Africa reached JD76 million, followed by other territories at JD57 million and South America at JD47 million.