CJP Denies Filing SC Petition Over Detention Of Party Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Ratna Singh, legal affairs head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Sunday denied that the party had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the release of its leaders and members allegedly detained ahead of its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In a post on X, Singh clarified that the petition circulating on social media was not filed by the CJP and that the party was not approaching the Supreme Court over the alleged detentions.

“Pls note - This petition is not filed by @Cockroachisback. We are not approaching the Supreme Court, and no habeas corpus petition has been approved by the CJP's legal team,” Singh posted.

She also tagged a petition that had been shared by a legal news platform on X, asserting that the document was not filed by the party.

“The present Writ Petition is being instituted under Article 32 of the Constitution of India seeking issuance of an appropriate writ, order or direction, such as habeas corpus, directing the Respondents to produce before this Hon'ble Court all persons allegedly detained in connection with the proposed demonstration of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 10.10.2026, and to forthwith release all such persons whose custody is not authorised by law,” the petition stated.

Singh's clarification came amid developments surrounding the CJP's planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier on Saturday, over 3,000 anti-CEC protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke of CJP and politicians like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, were detained in Delhi as law enforcers threw an unprecedented security ring around the national capital to prevent chaos at Jantar Mantar, forcing the proposed agitation to break into several small gatherings across the city.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday by the police from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while on their way to Jantar Mantar to stage a protest, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that the protesters will once again march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday and would rest only after the CEC's resignation.

The authorities had earlier denied permission for the demonstration, warning against unauthorised gatherings, imposing internet restrictions, roadblocks and traffic diversions to prevent a repeat of the CJP's July protest at Jantar Mantar, which had turned violent.