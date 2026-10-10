Irbid's Derby Thrills With Faisali At Top

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Week 4 of the Jordanian Pro League (CFI) delivered high drama, standout individual performances, and crucial breakthrough victories across local venues as the title race began to take shape.

Baqa'a kick off round with emphatic victory over Shabab Ordon

The round opened on Thursday at Petra Stadium as Baqa'a put on a dominant display to defeat Shabab Ordon 3–0'atasem Al Zoubi broke the deadlock in the first half, scoring directly off a corner kick. Shabab Ordon had a prime chance to level the score early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty in the 48th minute, but veteran goalkeeper Malek Shalabiya denied Khaldoon Sabra's spot-kick. Baqa'a sealed the resounding win through substitute Abdulrahman Jarwan, who came off the bench in the 64th minute to net a late double with strikes in the 83rd and 88th minutes.

Hussein Irbid claim first win in Irbid derby spectacle

On Friday at Amman International Stadium, defending champions Hussein Irbid finally got their campaign off the ground with a 4–1 victory over cross-town rivals Arabi Irbid in the first league derby between the two sides since the 2013/14 season. Kenyan forward Masoud Juma headed Hussein ahead in the 28th minute following an assist from Ali Hijbi. Arabi struck back in the 42nd minute through Mohammad Al Razem, who finished off a precise pass from Omar Mubarak. However, Hussein responded just three minutes later as Masoud Juma tapped in his second goal off a brilliant setup by Ahmed Bani to give the Yellow Giants a 2–1 halftime advantage.

Newly appointed Curro Torres' side carried their momentum into the second half as Aref Al Haj unleashed a powerful long-range strike in the 51st minute that left the goalkeeper stranded. Colombian forward Brayan Riascos rounded off the scoring in the 72nd minute, heading home from a cushioned header assist by national team defender Abdallah Nasib to secure Hussein's first victory of the season.

Nahas era begins as Wihdat bounce back against Jazeera

Also on Friday, Wihdat got back to winning ways under newly appointed Egyptian head coach Emad El Nahas, edging Al Jazeera 1–0 at King Abdullah Stadium in Qweismeh. The game's decisive moment came early at the 17th minute when Ahmad Sabra received a pass from Mohammad Al Daoud, skillfully beat his defender, and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Qais Abbasi. The victory marked Wihdat's first win following a three-match winless streak.

Ramtha held by 10-man Doqara at Qweismeh

On Saturday, co-leaders Ramtha were frustrated in a 0–0 draw against newly promoted Doqara at King Abdullah Stadium. Despite Doqara being reduced to 10 men right before halftime when Ahmad Tannous received a red card in the 45th minute, Ramtha were unable to break down Doqara's stubborn defense and were forced to settle for a single point.

Ersan's late magic keeps Faisali top in dramatic finish

Closing out the round at Amman International Stadium, Faisali maintained their stellar form and extended their winning streak to three matches with a hard-fought victory over Al Salt. Faisali endured 90 grueling minutes of resolute defending before last season's top scorer, Ahmed Al Ersan, proved to be the hero once again, rising to head home a dramatic winner in the 90+7th minute following a pinpoint cross from national team captain Ehsan Haddad. The late triumph keeps Faisali atop the league standings with 10 points, two points clear of second-placed Ramtha.