CJP Leaders Placed Under Preventive Arrest To Be Produced Before Executive Magistrate Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi Police said on Sunday that the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been placed under preventive arrest.

According to CJP's legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, the three will appear before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station later in the day.

"Abhijeet, Ashutosh and Saurav will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM today. A Delhi police official informed me about this in the morning. As CJP's Legal Head, I will be at the police station along with other advocates representing us," Singh said in a post on X.

The three were detained earlier on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as they arrived in the national capital to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI). This came against the backdrop of the CJP's planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Ratna Singh has denied that the party had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the release of its leaders and members detained ahead of its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

She clarified that the petition circulating on social media was not filed by the CJP and that the party was not approaching the Supreme Court over the alleged detentions.

"Pls note - This petition is not filed by @Cockroachisback. We are not approaching the Supreme Court, and no habeas corpus petition has been approved by the CJP's legal team," Singh posted.

She also tagged a petition that had been shared by a legal news platform on X, asserting that the document was not filed by the party.

"The present Writ Petition is being instituted under Article 32 of the Constitution of India seeking issuance of an appropriate writ, order or direction, such as habeas corpus, directing the Respondents to produce before this Hon'ble Court all persons allegedly detained in connection with the proposed demonstration of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 10.10.2026, and to forthwith release all such persons whose custody is not authorised by law," the petition stated.

Additionally, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that the protesters will once again march towards Jantar Mantar on Sunday and will rest only after the resignation of the CEC.