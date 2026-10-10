Navratri 2026: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance Explained!

Navratri 2026 begins on October 11, marking the first day of worship dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, a sacred ritual that symbolises the invocation of divine energy and the beginning of nine days of devotion.

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Ghatasthapana Muhurat 2026

The auspicious Ghatasthapana muhurat in New Delhi is from 6:19 am to 10:12 am on October 11. The alternative Abhijit muhurat is from 11:44 am to 12:31 pm. Timings may vary by location, so devotees are advised to check their local panchang before performing the ritual.

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Maa Shailputri Significance

Maa Shailputri's name means daughter of the mountains. She is depicted riding a bull and carrying a trident and a lotus. The goddess symbolises strength, stability, purity and devotion. Worshipping her on the first day of Navratri is believed to bring peace, courage and spiritual well-being.

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi And Rituals

To perform Ghatasthapana, devotees clean the puja area and place soil in a wide vessel before sowing barley seeds. A kalash filled with water is decorated with mango leaves and a coconut and placed at the altar. A diya is lit, and flowers, fruits, incense and sweets are offered to the goddess.

Devotees chant Om Devi Shailputryai Namah and perform aarti to seek her blessings. Many also observe a fast and offer daily prayers throughout Navratri.