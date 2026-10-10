Navratri 2026 Day 1: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Instagram Captions For Maa Shailputri!

Navratri 2026 begins on October 11, with devotees worshipping Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, on the opening day of the nine-day festival. The occasion marks the beginning of prayers, fasting and celebrations dedicated to the goddess, who symbolises strength, purity and devotion.

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The first day of Navratri is also associated with Ghatasthapana, a ritual that marks the beginning of the festive period. Devotees decorate their homes, offer prayers and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and peace. Many also share festive greetings, inspirational quotes and Instagram captions with their loved ones.

If you are looking for the perfect message to mark the occasion, here are more than 100 Navratri Day 1 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and captions for Maa Shailputri.

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Navratri 2026 Day 1 Wishes

1. May Maa Shailputri bless you with happiness, health and prosperity. Happy Navratri!

2. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga fill your home with peace and positivity.

3. Wishing you a blessed Navratri filled with faith, devotion and new beginnings.

4. May Maa Shailputri give you the courage to overcome every challenge.

5. Let this Navratri bring endless happiness and countless reasons to smile.

6. May your life shine with the divine grace of Maa Durga.

7. Wishing you nine days of devotion, prosperity and spiritual growth.

8. May Maa Shailputri guide you towards success and inner peace.

9. May every prayer bring you closer to happiness and fulfilment.

10. Happy Navratri 2026! May divine blessings always be with you.

11. May this auspicious occasion fill your heart with hope and gratitude.

12. May Maa Durga protect your family and bless everyone with good health.

13. Let faith lead the way and devotion strengthen your spirit this Navratri.

14. May your home be filled with laughter, love and divine energy.

15. Wishing you a beautiful beginning to nine days of celebration.

16. May Maa Shailputri remove negativity and bring positivity into your life.

17. May every new beginning bring you closer to your dreams.

18. Sending warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Navratri.

19. May the goddess bless you with wisdom, courage and patience.

20. May this Navratri mark the beginning of a happier and brighter chapter.

Maa Shailputri Quotes For Navratri Day 1

21. "Faith makes every new beginning more meaningful."

22. "Devotion is the strength that keeps hope alive."

23. "A peaceful heart is the greatest blessing of all."

24. "Let faith be your foundation and courage your companion."

25. "Every prayer carries a little hope and a lot of faith."

26. "May divine grace give you the strength to begin again."

27. "True devotion begins with gratitude in the heart."

28. "Where faith grows, fear slowly fades."

29. "A new beginning becomes beautiful when guided by faith."

30. "Let Maa Shailputri inspire strength in every step you take."

31. "Faith gives us courage to face the unknown."

32. "Devotion brings calm to the heart and purpose to life."

33. "May your beliefs be stronger than your doubts."

34. "Hope is a prayer that the heart never stops making."

35. "Every sunrise is an opportunity to begin again with faith."

Navratri Day 1 Instagram Captions

36. Beginning Navratri with Maa Shailputri's blessings.

37. Nine nights, endless devotion.

38. Faith in my heart, blessings all around.

39. Let the Navratri celebrations begin.

40. Shubh Navratri from my family to yours.

41. Starting the festive season with prayers and positivity.

42. A heart full of faith and a soul full of gratitude.

43. Welcoming Maa Durga with love and devotion.

44. New beginnings, divine blessings.

45. Navratri mode: activated.

46. Let the prayers rise and the celebrations begin.

47. Nine days of faith, colour and celebration.

48. Finding peace in prayers and joy in traditions.

49. Maa Shailputri, bless this new beginning.

50. Keeping faith at the centre of every celebration.

51. Divine energy, festive spirit.

52. A little devotion, a lot of gratitude.

53. Celebrating faith, family and traditions.

54. The most beautiful beginnings start with blessings.

55. Shubh Navratri 2026! Let positivity lead the way.

Short Navratri Wishes For WhatsApp

56. Shubh Navratri! May Maa Durga bless you always.

57. May your days be joyful and your prayers be answered.

58. Wishing you peace, prosperity and happiness this Navratri.

59. May Maa Shailputri fill your life with positivity.

60. Happy Navratri! Stay blessed and keep smiling.

61. May divine grace always light your path.

62. Sending you love and blessings this Navratri.

63. May your home be filled with happiness and harmony.

64. Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling Navratri.

65. May Maa Durga bless your family with good health.

66. Let faith and hope brighten every day.

67. May this Navratri bring fresh opportunities.

68. Wishing you nine days of joy and devotion.

69. May Maa Shailputri grant you courage and wisdom.

70. Happy Navratri! May goodness surround you always.

Navratri Day 1 Wishes For Family And Friends

71. May Maa Durga keep our family united in love, happiness and faith.

72. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Navratri.

73. May our homes always be filled with laughter and divine blessings.

74. Sending warm hugs and heartfelt Navratri wishes your way.

75. May this festival bring our family closer together.

76. Wishing my friends a Navratri full of fun, faith and festivities.

77. May Maa Shailputri bless everyone we hold dear.

78. Let us celebrate the beauty of tradition and the joy of togetherness.

79. May your family find peace and prosperity in the goddess's blessings.

80. Happy Navratri to those who make every celebration special.

81. May our bonds grow stronger with every festive season.

82. Wishing you countless happy moments this Navratri.

83. May this auspicious festival bring love into every relationship.

84. Sending prayers for your happiness, health and success.

85. May we always have reasons to celebrate together.

## Navratri Day 1 Devotional Messages

86. May Maa Shailputri bless you with unwavering faith and spiritual strength.

87. On this first day of Navratri, may your prayers bring peace to your heart.

88. May the goddess guide you towards righteousness and wisdom.

89. Seek her blessings with devotion and welcome positivity into your life.

90. May your faith remain strong through every season of life.

91. Let the first day of Navratri inspire a journey of self-discovery.

92. May Maa Shailputri grant you the strength to remain steadfast in difficult times.

93. Offer your prayers with gratitude and welcome divine blessings.

94. May devotion bring clarity, courage and peace into your life.

95. May Maa Durga's grace illuminate your path towards a better tomorrow.

Navratri Day 1 Captions For Reels And Stories

96. The wait is over. Navratri is here!

97. Nine days, one festive feeling.

98. Prayers first, celebrations next.

99. Starting the season on a divine note.

100. Festive hearts and devotional vibes.

101. Maa Shailputri's blessings make every beginning special.

102. Let the dandiya beats and festive colours take over.

103. Navratri: the season of faith, family and festivities.

104. A fresh start wrapped in tradition.

105. All set for nine days of devotion and celebration.

106. From morning aarti to evening festivities, Navratri is here.

107. Let every prayer be filled with gratitude.

108. The goddess's blessings are the perfect beginning.

109. Bringing home the spirit of Navratri.

110. Here's to faith, joy and beautiful new beginnings.

As Navratri 2026 begins, may the worship of Maa Shailputri inspire devotion, courage and hope. Share these wishes, quotes and captions with your loved ones to spread happiness and festive cheer on the first day of the festival.