Qatar Charity Inaugurates Projects To Support Kyrgyz Communities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has opened two new development projects in Kegeti village in Chuy District, Chuy Region, Kyrgyzstan, in the presence of government officials and representatives of local authorities.

The projects include a health centre covering a total area of 175 square metres and an 80-square-metre mosque.

They form part of the QC's ongoing efforts to support vital sectors and improve access to essential services for communities in need.

The new health centre is expected to strengthen local healthcare services and benefit approximately 10,000 people living in Kegeti and nearby communities.

It will provide primary healthcare, medical consultations, and other essential health services, helping residents access treatment and basic medical care closer to home.

The mosque will provide the residents with a suitable place for worship while promoting Islamic values, community solidarity, and stronger social ties.

Together, the health centre and mosque provide an integrated model that addresses both the practical and spiritual needs of the local community.

Qatar Charity Kyrgyzstan healthcare services