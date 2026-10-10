Youth Centres, Clubs Expand Programmes To Engage Students During School Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Youth centres, girls' centres and youth committees at sports clubs across Qatar are expanding their programmes for the 2026–2027 academic year, offering students a diverse mix of sports, cultural, technological, creative and volunteer activities to develop skills, discover talents and encourage constructive use of leisure time.

Some officials there noted that the programmes are being tailored to students' academic schedules, with activities concentrated in the evenings and at weekends. Organisers are also adjusting schedules during examination and revision periods to ensure extracurricular participation does not interfere with academic performance. The programmes range from sports competitions, camps and recreational trips to workshops in leadership, teamwork, artificial intelligence, digital technology and content creation, combining entertainment with practical learning and awareness activities to attracting young participants and sustain their engagement.

Saleh Mohamed al-Obaidli, volunteer work activist and head of the Madar Youth Team, said successful programmes depended on selecting appropriate timings that accommodated school hours, prayers, study schedules and examinations. He noted that short activities were more suitable for weekdays, while weekends offered opportunities for tournaments, trips and extended events.

Ali Mohamed, director of activities and events at Al Arabi Club's Youth Committee, said the committee coordinated with schools to deliver awareness programmes and lectures during the school day, while camps were generally organised at weekends.

He said camps, competitions and interactive challenges attracted considerable interest, while longer-term awareness initiatives could deliver deeper benefits, with some programmes extend over three months, allowing organisers to reinforce key messages and assess their impact.

He added that social media and the Shabab Lad3m application were important channels for promoting activities. He stressed that success should be measured not only by participation numbers but also by the benefits participants gain, with feedback and post-event evaluations informing future programmes. For girls, personal development, creativity, innovation, technology, photography, design and digital content production are among the growing areas of interest.

Sheikha Hussein Babsail, head of the Doha Girls Centre, said the centre schedules activities mainly during evenings and weekends, offering shorter, flexible and interactive sessions that accommodate students' commitments. She noted that practical workshops allowing participants to apply what they learn are increasingly popular.

Najla al-Hajri, director of Alreyada Girls Center, said direct engagement with students and feedback from an advisory committee helped shape activities around their needs. Cooperation with schools has also enabled the centre to introduce specialised workshops, including early financial planning for the future.

Jana Jassim Khamis al-Muraikhi, Director of Al Khor Girls Center, said annual plans were developed through consultations with staff and members and aligned with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's academic calendar. Further, the centre works with schools to deliver morning workshops and organises evening activities, generally ending by 8pm.

She highlighted the development of a digital fabrication laboratory in cooperation with the Qatar Scientific Club, offering opportunities to explore laser technology and 3D printing.

Meanwhile, Al Jumailiya Youth Center Director Khalifa Mohsen al-Shahwani, said students showed strong interest in football, table tennis, billiards, electronic games, horse riding and swimming, alongside training, community service and scouting camps.

Dr Hussein Buhaliqah, Director of Youth Activities at Al Ahli Sports Club, said programmes were designed around students' ages and academic commitments, with specialised workshops promoting leadership and teamwork.

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