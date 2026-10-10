Missile Hits Riyadh Airport, Two Dead

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least two people were killed in an attack on the Riyadh airport Saturday, a medical source at a local hospital told AFP. The source identified one of the victims as an Egyptian flight attendant working for a Saudi airline, while the second was a Palestinian with Egyptian travel documents. Another source briefed on the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the deaths and the victims' nationalities.

Saudi authorities suspended operations at Riyadh's international airport after a suspected Houthi attack wounded dozens of people and sent passengers fleeing. The Houthis have unleashed a wave of strikes against the kingdom on an unprecedented scale, targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers since a truce in their long-running war with Yemen's Riyadh-backed government unravelled in July.

Saturday's attack prompted health officials to activate a rare mass call-up of doctors to deal with the "serious emergency", a medical source said, while foreign embassies warned their citizens to avoid the airport. The Saudi civil aviation authority confirmed an attack had injured several people at the sprawling facility, with a diplomatic source attributing it to a Houthi missile. One passenger told AFP they witnessed a strike in the airport's domestic terminal. "I was on gate 403," the witness said. "I saw 401 hit, I saw injured in front of my eyes. Everyone was running."

The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly targeted the airport, claiming a series of strikes on Thursday that killed three people and damaged a plane, though they did not announce any new attacks on Saturday. A medical source told AFP that the health ministry had ordered ER doctors to report to hospitals around the capital. "We were told we are dealing with a 'serious emergency situation'," the source said, adding many of the injured were in critical condition.

Admissions by Saudi authorities of strikes hitting civilian targets are relatively rare.

Without mentioning the Houthis by name, the aviation authority said the number of injured from Saturday's attack was still being assessed, adding airport "operations had been temporarily suspended" pending assessment of the damage. A source at a local hospital said five people were in intensive care there after being wounded at the airport, with "dozens of people injured". Two doctors told AFP that several pilgrims headed to Makkah had been injured while waiting to board their flight.

The civil war in Yemen flared back to life in July after a four-year, UN-brokered truce collapsed, months into a wider Middle East war that has rocked the region and roiled energy supplies and markets. Saudi Arabia leads an international coalition that has supported Yemen's government militarily since 2015 and is now being drawn deeper into its impoverished neighbour's conflict.

The US, Canadian, German and Spanish embassies in Saudi Arabia called on their citizens to avoid the airport. A senior Western diplomat told AFP that several embassies "indicated that they had decided to prohibit their staffs' travel to/from Riyadh Airport over the next week".

Near the airport, passengers carrying luggage could be seen standing on the pavement at a metro station. The latest attack comes on the eve of Saudi Arabia's high-profile convention and entertainment season, which begins this month. Riyadh usually hosts a packed calendar of events, including its flagship investment conference drawing foreign leaders and business titans.

In Yemen, Saudi-supported government forces were advancing against the Houthis in areas the group captured last month around the Bab al-Mandab strait, military sources told AFP.

The Yemeni government last week announced a counter-offensive aimed at retaking all areas held by the Houthis.

The Houthis confirmed that government forces had attacked in the Bab al-Mandab area -- a key chokepoint for Red Sea oil and cargo shipping -- but claimed to have repelled them.

Claims by the warring parties have been impossible to independently verify, with the situation moving fast on the ground and access for journalists difficult. Analyst Anna Jacob of the Arab Gulf States Institute predicted the Saudis would take an even tougher tack against the Houthis in response to the recent attacks. "One thing is for sure, we are moving up the escalation ladder in a very dangerous way," she said. "The Yemeni government and the Saudis have gone in hard in Yemen to reverse Houthi gains, and the Houthis are responding with significant escalation."

Riyadh airport victims Saudi airline Houthi attack