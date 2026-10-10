Qatar Stands By Saudi
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) renews Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and stands by its side in all the legitimate measures the nation takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, safety of its territories and interests, and affirms that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security system of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for the Arab States. The ministry also expressed Qatar's wishes for the injured to recover swiftly.Houthi attacks King Khalid International Airport Riyadh
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