Qatar Stands By Saudi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which resulted in injuries, and considers them a serious violation of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of the region, the safety of civilians, civil facilities, and air navigation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) renews Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and stands by its side in all the legitimate measures the nation takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, safety of its territories and interests, and affirms that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security system of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for the Arab States. The ministry also expressed Qatar's wishes for the injured to recover swiftly.

Houthi attacks King Khalid International Airport Riyadh