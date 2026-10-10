QNB Group Nine-Month Net Profit Surges 4% To QR13.3Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region, announced its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Commenting on the results, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group said:“Our performance for the nine-months ended September 2026 reflects the strength of our franchise and our continued focus on delivery. Our international reach and deep customer relationships position us to support businesses as they invest and grow, while our financial strength enables us to pursue value additive opportunities with confidence.

As we enter the final quarter, we remain focused on continued growth and delivering sustainable returns for shareholders. We will continue to build customer relationships and invest in services and capabilities that strengthen our competitiveness, supported by the operating discipline that underpins our performance.”

Net profit for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 reached QR13.3bn, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the stable nature of QNB Group's financial results.

Hyperinflation in Turkey has persisted, which has impacted the results for this period. Net profit before the impact of hyperinflation for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 reached QR16.4bn, an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year.

Operating income increased by 8% to reach QR36bn, reflecting the Group's ability to maintain successful growth across a range of revenue sources. QNB Group's efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 24.3%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

Total assets as at September 30, 2026 reached QR1,464bn, an increase of 5% from September 30, 2025 mainly driven by 6% growth in loans and advances to reach QR1,061bn. Customer deposits increased by 2% to reach QR979bn from 30 September 2025, due to successful diversification of deposit generation.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 2.7% as at 30 September 2026, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group's loan book and the effective management of credit risk. In addition, the loan loss coverage ratio stood at 97%, demonstrating the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.

QNB Group's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at September 30, 2026 amounted to 19.7%. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at 30 September 2026 amounted to 145% and 108% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.

During the third quarter, QNB Group supported client financing across infrastructure and commercial sectors. Its international teams participated in financing for AI and cloud infrastructure, fibre networks, and real estate in Asia and Europe. QNB Capital also acted as a Global Coordinator on the State of Qatar's international bond issuance priced in September. Together, this activity illustrates the breadth of the Group's lending and capital markets capabilities and its ability to connect clients with international financing.

In Qatar, the Group strengthened engagement with businesses serving the energy sector through the second edition of its SME Local Business Boost forum. Suppliers, service providers, and SMEs met with QNB relationship managers and industry specialists to discuss financial preparedness, supply-chain efficiency and the opportunities arising from the sector's development. This provided a practical channel to understand business requirements and support relationships across the local economy.

During the quarter, QNB Türkiye completed a blue repo transaction, adding a funding structure dedicated to water resource protection. The transaction extended its sustainable funding offering beyond bond issuance to treasury instruments, with arrangements for reporting and independent verification of the use of proceeds.

At Group level, customer deposit growth and the capital and liquidity ratios reported above provide the basis for assessing the capacity to support lending and investment. QNB Group continues to balance business requirements with shareholder returns through its share repurchase programme. The total number of shares repurchased since the programme's inception amounted to 149.4 million shares at a total cost of QR2.5bn.

The GCC region was marked by instability from late February 2026, which affected key maritime and energy supply routes. Throughout this period, QNB Group's, robust operating model, institutional framework, and investment in digital capabilities ensured all customers retained secure and reliable access to services. The banking system as a whole proved its resilience, contributing to a stable operating environment.

QNB remains the highest-rated banks in Qatar and one of the highest-rated banks in the world with ratings of Aa2 from Moody's and A+ from both S&P and Fitch. These ratings are a testament to QNB Group's capital strength, governance, prudent risk management, business and operating model.

This provides QNB Group with a competitive advantage when accessing global capital markets for wholesale funding and enables QNB to continue its growth and expansion plans.

QNB Group's financial strength reflects its top tier credit ratings, which demonstrates the confidence that institutional, corporate and individual customers have in QNB Group's performance and long-term strategy, providing assurances to investors and market participants.

Aligned with the global Net Zero 2050 ambition, QNB Group continues to support customers' sustainable financing needs through collaboration and engagement on sustainable and transition finance. Its eligible portfolio under the Sustainable Finance and Product Framework exceeds USD12 billion. The Group reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative and ISSB Sustainability Disclosure Standards, including IFRS S1 and S2, supporting transparency around its sustainability activities.

QNB Group remained the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa in the Brand Finance ranking, with a brand value of USD10.3 billion, placing the Group in 36th position globally among the Top 50 most valuable banking brands in the world. This reflects QNB Group's successful efforts to serve its diverse customer base. QNB's Brand Strength Index (BSI) remained stable at 86.

For the remainder of 2026, QNB Group will focus on sustainable profitable growth by deepening customer relationships and developing the services and capabilities that support them. The Group's financial strength and international reach provide a platform to pursue business opportunities, supported by disciplined capital allocation and a continued focus on operating efficiency and sustainable shareholder returns.