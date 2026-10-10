Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Attacks On King Khalid International Airport In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar issued a strong condemnation of the attacks by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it considers these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of the region, the safety of civilians and civilian objects, and air navigation.

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The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for the Kingdom in all legitimate measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests. It affirms that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Qatar's security and of the collective security system of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's wishes for the injured to recover swiftly.