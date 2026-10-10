The United States Mobilizes Immediate Response To The Panama Earthquakes

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Trump Administration has mobilized an immediate response to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Panama on October 9. The State Department deployed Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) technical teams to conduct expert structural assessments of damage and potential immediate assistance needs at the request of the Panamanian government. Department of War teams are assisting with the response through the U.S.-Panama Bilateral Security Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Ambassador Kevin Cabrera and the State Department continue to liaise with President José Raúl Mulino and the Panamanian government as they assess the damage.

Disaster Assistance Response Team and Search and Rescue Experts Mobilized

The State Department mobilized a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to coordinate and support the emergency response, including two USAR technical teams, with 20 people total, bringing a range of assessment, search, and rescue expertise. These USAR team members arrived in Panama within 24 hours of the earthquake. The USAR technical teams will conduct aerial and on-the-ground assessments and provide additional technical assistance in coordination with local authorities. The Department also authorized Panama's Air and Naval Service to use two INL-supported helicopters for earthquake relief.

Humanitarian Assistance

The Department has committed to provide $5 million in assistance to support trusted on the ground implementers conducting relief efforts.

SOUTHCOM Logistical Support

Demonstrating the value of ongoing security cooperation efforts between Panama and the United States, the Department of War is supporting aerial damage assessments in the Azuero peninsula and Cocle, including joint assessments with the DART, Embassy staff, and Panamanian officials. The State Department is coordinating with SOUTHCOM to determine if additional logistical support will be required.

Supporting Americans in Panama

The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans. The Department of State is providing consular assistance to U.S. citizens in the affected area and their families. We are not aware of any American casualties at this time. Our Consular Affairs hotline is available 24/7 for affected Americans in need of support at +1-202-501-4444 from abroad and +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S. and Canada. We strongly encourage Americans in the affected areas to monitor local news, follow the emergency instructions provided by local authorities, and enroll in href="" target="_blank" stat to receive important emergency information.