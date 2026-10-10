PM Modi To Launch Chennai Metro Stretch, Inaugurate Projects During Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on Sunday to inaugurate a new Metro rail stretch, launch development projects and attend events at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and a school celebrating its golden jubilee.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport from New Delhi at 11 a.m. and travel by road to Porur Metro station, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and ministers will receive him.

The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will then travel together from Porur to Poonamallee on the newly constructed Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro corridor.

According to the programme details, the stretch has been developed at a cost of Rs 750 crore. During the Metro journey, PM Modi is expected to interact with students and workers.

The visit will be his first to Chennai since the Vijay government assumed office in Tamil Nadu.

After the Metro programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach the IIT Madras campus at 12.15 p.m. He will visit the Jalakanteswarar temple on the campus and offer prayers before proceeding to the institute's brain research centre.

At a function organised on campus, PM Modi will inaugurate completed development projects, dedicate them to the nation and lay foundation stones for new initiatives across Tamil Nadu. He will also address the gathering.

The programme includes the inauguration of a music training centre associated with composer Ilaiyaraaja that has been established on the IIT campus. Following his engagements at IIT Madras, PM Modi will travel to Nandambakkam to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

His address at the school function is scheduled for 3 p.m. He will subsequently return to Chennai airport by road and leave for New Delhi, concluding the visit.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the venues and along the routes connecting the airport, Porur Metro station, IIT Madras and Nandambakkam.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has arranged receptions along the Prime Minister's travel routes, with party members expected to gather at designated locations to welcome him.

Preparations have also been made for roadshows at two points along the routes. Party representatives have separately organised a reception at Chennai airport.

The day's itinerary combines transport infrastructure and development announcements with research, cultural and educational engagements, beginning with the Metro journey and ending with the school's anniversary celebrations.