TN: Rain Forecast For 12 Districts Northern Interiors Face Warmer Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Twelve districts in Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Dindigul, are likely to receive rain on Sunday as an atmospheric circulation persists over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining southern Tamil Nadu coast, according to the weather department.

The forecast points to moderate showers across the identified districts, with the possibility of heavier rain and strong winds in some areas.

Rainfall activity is expected mainly across western and southern Tamil Nadu, covering hill districts, interior areas and coastal belts. Apart from the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Dindigul, the districts identified for rain are Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

The department said these areas could experience spells of rain accompanied by winds as the prevailing weather system influences conditions.

An India Meteorological Department bulletin also confirms that an upper-air cyclonic circulation remains over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining southern Tamil Nadu coast. The circulation is located about 0.9 kilometres above mean sea level.

For Monday, the forecast indicates moderate rainfall in seven districts: the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. The outlook, therefore, keeps both the western belt and parts of southern Tamil Nadu within the areas likely to experience showers.

The weather centre has separately indicated the possibility of heavy rain in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district and in the Nilgiris and Theni districts. This forecast places particular attention on the western hill belt, where rainfall could be more intense than the moderate showers predicted elsewhere.

Meanwhile, northern interior Tamil Nadu is expected to experience comparatively warmer daytime conditions. Maximum temperatures in these areas could remain three degrees Celsius above normal until next Wednesday, according to the department's warning.

The forecast presents differing weather conditions across the state, with rain expected in several western and southern districts while temperatures remain above normal in the northern interiors.

The temperature warning concerns daytime maximum readings and does not indicate a uniform rise across all districts. The district lists also vary between Sunday and Monday. Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Theni feature in Sunday's rain outlook, while Erode is included in Monday's forecast. The separate heavy-rain outlook for Friday covers the Nilgiris and Theni, along with Coimbatore's hilly areas, rather than the entire group of districts named for showers on Sunday.