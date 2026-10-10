Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 11: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices today, October 11, 2026: Precious metal rates remain a key consideration for jewellery buyers and investors across India. From Delhi and Mumbai to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, buyers are keeping an eye on the latest gold and silver prices before making purchasing decisions. Check the city-wise rates for 22-karat gold, 24-karat gold and silver, and remember that final jewellery prices may vary due to taxes, making charges and jeweller-specific rates. Gold, Silver Price On October 11 Across Major States

City Gold 22k (per gms) Gold 24k ( per gms) Silver (1kg) New Delhi Rs 13,884 Rs 15,144 Mumbai Kolkata Chennai Rs 13,869 Rs 15,129 Bengaluru Rs 13,869 Rs 15,129 Hyderabad

Why Do Gold and Silver Prices Change?

International bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments can influence precious metal prices. Changes in domestic demand and currency exchange rates can also affect the prices quoted by Indian jewellers.

Silver prices are influenced by investment demand as well as industrial use, including applications in electronics and solar technology. These factors can cause silver prices to move differently from gold.

22K vs 24K Gold: What Should Buyers Know?

24-karat gold is approximately 99.9% pure and is commonly preferred for investment products such as coins and bars. 22-karat gold contains around 91.6% gold mixed with other metals, making it more suitable for many types of jewellery.

The final price of gold jewellery may be higher than the quoted rate because of making charges, applicable GST and other costs. Buyers should check the purity, hallmark and final bill before completing a purchase.

What Should Buyers Check Before Purchasing?

Consumers planning to buy gold or silver on October 11 should compare rates from multiple jewellers and confirm whether the quoted price includes taxes and other charges. They should also check the date and time of the rate, as online price trackers may update at different intervals.

With precious metal prices subject to frequent changes, checking the latest local quotation remains essential before making a buying decision.