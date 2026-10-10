Young Innovators Showcase Talent In Robotics At IMC 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Team Singularity and Ferrum Incubators have emerged as Junior and Senior Champions in the 'Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India 2026–2027', to represent India at the Global Grand Finale in Geneva next year, according to an official statement.

The challenge, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Department of Telecommunications (DoT), with the support of the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), was held on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here.

It brought together 57 teams – 28 in the Junior Category and 29 in the Senior Category – with around 300 students and mentors from 14 states.

Students aged 10 to 18 designed, built and programmed autonomous robots to address this year's mission on public health emergency response, linked to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 – Good Health and Well-being, through tasks such as sample extraction and delivery, construction of a quarantine zone, medical-kit distribution and medical triage, said the statement.

The Challenge was inaugurated by Atul Sinha, Director General, National Communications Academy-Technology (NCA-T), DoT, who delivered the inaugural keynote address.

The Challenge encouraged teamwork, problem-solving under pressure, project planning and meeting deadlines, and responsible and sustainable approaches to robot design.

It also promoted inclusive access to robotics through the use of free software and hardware, so that participation is not restricted to students with expensive kits.

The ceremony was addressed by Dr Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director and Chief, Study Groups and Policy Department, Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, ITU, who delivered the welcome address.

The winner teams of Junior and Senior category will represent India at the Grand Finale in Geneva, Switzerland, during the AI for Good Global Summit in June 2027, among participating countries.

The dignitaries congratulated the winners, finalists and all participating teams, and appreciated the contribution of schools, coaches, mentors and families.

India and ITU share a longstanding partnership in telecommunications and technology. The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India began in 2024, when the first Challenge was held during the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24) hosted by India, and has continued since then, with editions held at IMC 2025 and IMC 2026.

-IANS

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