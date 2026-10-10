'May Grace Of Maa Jagadamba Bring Happiness, Peace, Prosperity': PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the first day of Navratri, praying for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health for all.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said (in Hindi),“Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the great festival of Navratri dedicated to the practice of divine power.

May the grace of Maa Jagadamba bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life, strengthening the resolve for national unity and progress.”

In another post, PM Modi offered prayers to Maa Shailputri, the presiding deity of peace, on the commencement of Navratri.

“On the auspicious beginning of Navratri, countless salutations at the feet of Maa Shailputri, the goddess of peace. May her divine grace light the lamp of patience and self-confidence in everyone's heart. I pray that the blessings of the Mother always remain upon the people of the country,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister also shared a Youtube link to Karpoora Nayagiye, a Tamil devotional song dedicated dedicated to Goddess Amman (Mariamman / Shakti).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended wishes on the first day of Navratri.

“Heartfelt greetings to all residents of Delhi on the sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Adi Shakti Maa Durga. May the auspicious arrival of Maa Bhagwati fill every home in Delhi with devotion, joy, and a blessed atmosphere,” CM Gupta wrote in a post on X.

“By the boundless grace of Mata Rani, may every family be blessed with happiness, peace, health, and prosperity. May all wishes be fulfilled-this is the prayer at the divine feet of Maa. Shubh Navratri,” she added.

Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees across the country observing prayers, rituals and other religious practices during the period.

Sharadiya Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin and is observed with devotion in several parts of India. The festival culminates with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Goddess Shailaputri, whose name means 'daughter of the mountain', is regarded as the first form of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship her on the opening day of Navratri, seeking strength, well-being and divine blessings.