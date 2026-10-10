Navratri 2026: Why Is Maa Shailputri Worshipped On Day 1? Know Story, Significance, Worship Guide

The prayer for Maa Shailputri marks the beginning of Sharad Navratri. This particular day signifies the start of nine days of worshipping Goddess Durga in her nine forms. In 2026, the first day of Sharad Navratri will take place on October 11, Sunday.

Who Is Maa Shailputri?

Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain, is believed to be the daughter of Himavan, who is a mountain king, and she is associated with Goddess Parvati. The name of the goddess has its origin in the Sanskrit word 'shaila', which means mountain and 'putri' which means daughter. She symbolizes strength and stability.

The depiction of this goddess is seen riding a bull named Nandi and carrying a trident in one hand and a lotus in another. The worship of Maa Shailputri marks the beginning of Navdurga worshipping.

Maa Shailputri Puja: Rituals or Worship

The devotees decorate their prayer rooms and pray for the blessings of the goddess in accordance with their family customs. A lot of devotees keep a fast, chant mantras and perform the puja at their homes or temple. The mantra that is chanted for Maa Shailputri is "Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah."

Why Is Maa Shailputri Worshipped On The First Day?

As Maa Shailputri is believed to be the first form of Goddess Durga, worshiping of Maa Shailputri is done on first day. It marks the beginning of Navratri spiritually. During this time, devotees wish for blessings of strength, peace, and well-being in their lives.