MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post International Biotechnology Congress in Costa Rica Highlights Potential to Transform Agri-Food Systems appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The International Biotechnology Congress has officially opened at the headquarters of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in San José, Costa Rica. Bringing together more than 250 researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and students, the three-day event spotlights biotechnolog as a vital driver for sustainable development, food security, and agricultural innovation across the Americas.

Organized by the Costa Rica Institute of Technology (TEC) with support from IICA's hemispheric program for Science, Technology, and Innovation, the high-level gathering bridges science, academia, and the private sector to address pressing challenges in modern farming and food production.

Uniting Regional Expertise: BioIberoamérica and BioTica

This landmark edition merges two major scientific initiatives:



The 5th BioIberoamérica Edition, led by the Ibero-American Federation of Biotechnology Societies (Fiambiot). The 11th BioTica Edition, hosted by TEC, celebrating 35 years of biotechnology leadership in Costa Rica.

Together, these initiatives create a unique platform to foster international cooperation, knowledge transfer, and strategic partnerships.

Key Pillars for the Future of Agriculture

During the opening ceremony, key leadership figures emphasized that modern agricultural systems must evolve to keep pace with environmental and population pressures.

1. Modernizing the Productive Chain

Minister Ramírez stressed that embedding scientific innovation across every stage of agricultural production is essential for long-term viability and competitiveness in regional markets.

2. Science and Innovation at the Core

IICA Director General Muhammad Ibrahim underscored that science, technology, and innovation are central to IICA's 2026–2030 Medium-Term Plan.

3. A Fairer and Healthier Food Model

Lorenzo Pastrana, Secretary of Fiambiot, highlighted Ibero-America's strong positioning to lead global shifts toward sustainable food systems, calling on younger generations to drive cross-border collaboration and innovative solutions.

Exploring New Frontiers in Bio-Innovation

Across three days of panels, presentations, and roundtable discussions, congress delegates will explore key areas shaping the industry:



Agricultural & Food Biotechnology: Crop resilience, bio-inputs, and gene editing.

Environmental & Industrial Solutions: Circular bioeconomy, waste reduction, and clean tech.

Medical & Emerging Technologies: Advanced research applications for regional health and well-being. Bio-Entrepreneurship: Spaces dedicated to connecting startups with investors and academic research.

Positioning Costa Rica as a Regional Innovation Hub

By hosting this international gathering, Costa Rica reinforces its reputation as a leader in sustainability, bioeconomy, and green technology. The congress highlights how connecting scientific capabilities with real-world production can drive sustainable economic growth throughout Latin America and beyond.

The post International Biotechnology Congress in Costa Rica Highlights Potential to Transform Agri-Food Systems appeared first on The Costa Rica News.