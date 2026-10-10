CJP Protest Delhi Day 2: Which Roads To Avoid Around Connaught Place, Mandi House Today? What Commuters Should Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Traffic restrictions and security checks will continue across Delhi for a second consecutive day on Sunday, October 11, in view of the prevailing law and order situation following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) fresh call for demonstrations demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory late on Saturday, warning commuters of dynamic diversions at 30 key points across Delhi, starting from 6 am on Sunday.

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The extended curbs follow declarations by the CJP and major student bodies, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), affirming that their agitation will persist until their demands are met.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why are traffic restrictions in Delhi continuing on Sunday, October 11?⌵

The restrictions are in place amid the CJP's call for fresh demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and student groups' plans to continue protesting. The Delhi Traffic Police said diversions would be adjusted according to on-the-ground conditions.

2Which roads and areas in Delhi are affected by the CJP protest traffic diversions?⌵

Traffic may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House and Patel Chowk. Key points include Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg, Rail Bhawan and the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction.

3From what time do Delhi traffic diversions begin on October 11?⌵

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory said dynamic diversions at 30 key points would begin at 6 am on Sunday. Restrictions could be adjusted or eased based on real-time assessments.

4Should commuters avoid travelling through Central Delhi during the protests?⌵

The Delhi Traffic Police advised avoiding non-essential travel through New Delhi and Central Delhi. Those travelling to railway stations, ISBTs or the airport should plan ahead, allow extra time and check official traffic updates before leaving.

5Are Delhi Metro stations closed on Sunday, October 11, because of the protest?⌵

The available information said the DMRC had not announced Sunday restrictions at metro station entry or exit points. Metro gates at 45 stations had reopened after restrictions on Saturday, so passengers were advised to check service updates.

Speaking at a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that marches to Jantar Mantar will take place daily until Kumar is removed from his post as Chief Election Commissioner.

Shinde also alleged that detained demonstrators, including party founder Abhijeet Dipke, were subjected to inhumane treatment while in Delhi Police custody.

Joining the call, SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya stated that students will maintain peaceful demonstrations, adding that wherever police barricades halt their march, those exact spots will serve as their protest venues.

| CJP Protest Day 2: Are Delhi metro stations closed today? What you must know Which roads and intersections will be affected?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, movement is expected to be severely impacted around Lutyens' Delhi and Central Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Patel Chowk.

The primary stretches and crossings facing diversions and heavy traffic include:

Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road roundabout Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing Rail Bhawan roundabout Patel Chowk and Gol Dak Khana Multiple key intersections encircling Connaught Place Mandi House and the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction Lodhi Road flyover and Neela Gumbad roundabout Samrat Hotel roundabout and Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing Underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers

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The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid non-essential travel through New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Commuters heading toward crucial transport terminals-including railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), and Indira Gandhi International Airport-have been advised to plan their journeys well in advance and factor in extra travel time.

Authorities noted that diversions and restrictions will be dynamically adjusted or eased based on real-time on-the-ground assessments. Commuters are advised to monitor official traffic police updates via their website and social media channels before stepping out.

Train services to operate as normal

Northern Railway said that all train services will operate as per their normal schedule on October 11, following cancellations and rescheduling of several trains on October 9-10