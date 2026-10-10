CJP Protest Day 2: Are Delhi Metro Stations Closed Today, Oct 11? What You Must Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) After the Delhi Police's clampdown on the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed to continue demonstrations, announcing another protest at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday.

The announcement came after more than 7000 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police in the wake of the planned protest over alleged electoral roll irregularities, with protesters seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The Opposition slammed the Centre for "shutting down" Delhi over the protest. They criticised the closure of metro stations, train cancellations at key railway stations, heavy police deployment and strict traffic curbs ahead of the protests.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Are Delhi Metro stations closed on Sunday, October 11, for the CJP protest?⌵

No Sunday closure had been confirmed in the available updates. DMRC had not announced restrictions for October 11, so check its latest service information before travelling.

2Which Delhi Metro stations were affected by the CJP protest on Saturday?⌵

Entry and exit restrictions affected 45 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi. DMRC later said all station gates were open.

3Why were Delhi Metro station gates closed during the CJP protest?⌵

The restrictions followed a Delhi Police request amid heightened security for the protest at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration was over alleged electoral-roll irregularities and included a demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

4Should commuters expect Delhi Metro disruptions near Jantar Mantar on October 11?⌵

Sunday's station closures and timings were uncertain in the available reports. Commuters should check DMRC updates before setting out and allow extra time if travelling through affected areas.

On Saturday, as many as 45 metro stations were shut due to the protest. As the CJP plans to continue the demonstration, will Delhi metro services be affected on Sunday as well? Here's all we know:

Will Delhi Metro stations be shut on Sunday, Oct 11?

There has been no update from the DMRC as of now regarding restrictions at the entry and exit points of any metro stations. As many as 45 metro stations remained shut till 10 am on Saturday. The services resumed thereafter.

The DMRC had then posted an update on X, saying. "Entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available.”

The 45 metro stations where services were impacted on Saturday were:

1. Janpath

2. Patel Chowk

3. Central Secretariat

4. Lok Kalyan Marg

5. Rajiv Chowk

6. New Delhi

7. Seva Teerth

8. Mandi House

9. Barakhamba Road

10. ITO

11. Delhi Gate

12. Khan Market

13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

14. Jhandewalan

15. Supreme Court

16. Indraprastha

17. Shivaji Stadium

18. Dilli Haat-INA

19. Hauz Khas

20. Jor Bagh

21. Lajpat Nagar

22. Jangpura

23. Ashram

24. Jamia Millia Islamia

25. Chawri Bazar

26. Jama Masjid

27. Karol Bagh

28. Rajendra Place

29. Vishwavidyalaya

30. Kashmere Gate

31. Inderlok

32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

33. Netaji Subhash Place

34. Azadpur

35. Jahangirpuri

36. Haiderpur Badli Mor

37. Majlis Park

38. Seelampur

39. Maujpur-Babarpur

40. Jafrabad

41. Welcome

42. Yamuna Vihar

43. Khajuri Khas

44. Shahdara

45. Rithala

The interchange facility was available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi.

After Saturday's crackdown on protests, all eyes are on Sunday's CJP protest. Whether Delhi metro services will be affected on Sunday or not will be known as the day passes. Track LIVE blog on Delhi protest her to check minute-to-minute updates about the CJP protest, traffic advisory and metro, railway updates.