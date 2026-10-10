Schengen Visa Delays Push UAE Residents To Seek Alternatives For National Day Trips

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE residents hoping to head to Europe during the National Day holiday, the biggest question may not be where to go. It may be whether they can get a Schengen visa appointment in time.

Travel agents said that the appointments for some Schengen countries are now available only after 45 days, while others can take up to two months. With the National Day break falling on a Wednesday this year, many residents are looking instead at destinations where visas are easier to secure and trips can be planned without a long wait.

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Uncertainty over the length of the break is adding another layer to travel planning, with the final number of National Day holidays yet to be announced. As a result, some travellers are holding off on booking flights and hotels until the break is confirmed.

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Despite this, travel agents said enquiries are picking up, particularly for short winter getaways to destinations offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival or faster visa processing.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wise Fox Tourism, said the long wait for Schengen appointments was changing where people were looking to travel.

“For some Schengen countries, appointments are available after 45 days, while for others, the wait can stretch to two months,” he said.“The visa process itself also takes time. Many UAE residents are now looking eastwards and choosing countries where the process is easier.”

Vietnam and other destinations in Southeast Asia are attracting interest, he said, while Sri Lanka remains popular among UAE travellers. Montenegro is also emerging as an option for residents looking for a different European-style break without the same visa concerns. Seychelles is also drawing interest among residents looking for a more luxurious beach holiday.

Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said National Day is usually one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and residents have already started asking about packages and visa requirements.

“People are looking for getaways where the visa process is easy and does not take long,” he said.

"Georgia, Armenia, and other nearby countries are among the destinations seeing demand," Aidasani said. "Thailand is also popular because of its visa-on-arrival option. Malaysia, Indonesia and China are being considered by travellers who want visa applications that can be completed within a few days."

Travel companies have already started releasing National Day packages, giving residents choices available before the holiday dates are confirmed. Holiday Factory is listing trips to Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, along with Thailand, Albania and the Maldives.

The packages listed on its website mainly run from late November to early December, with stays ranging from three to six nights. Prices start from Dh2,799. Many of the options are built around the winter season, including snow and mountain stays in Georgia and Armenia. Other packages offer beach breaks in destinations such as Thailand and the Maldives.

The packages show what residents are looking for: short flights, cooler weather and an easier visa process. Nearby countries also make it easier for families, friends and couples to plan a quick holiday.

Subair said the official announcement of the holiday period could be the turning point for bookings.“Many people are waiting to know how many days they will get,” he said.“Once the holiday is announced, we expect bookings to rise quickly.”

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