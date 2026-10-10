Mediacom Mobilizes Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Isaias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GULF BREEZE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced that recovery efforts are underway following Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall on the Panhandle over the weekend.

“Our teams are working to reconnect customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said Elena Kilpatrick, Medicom's Senior Vice President of the Coastal Region. “We are closely monitoring service outages, primarily in Florida and Alabama, where most disruptions are due to commercial power. We are also actively assessing network damage and dispatching crews where conditions are safe.”

Mediacom is prioritizing critical network repairs and coordinating with utilities to restore service as power returns. It is critical that commercial power is reestablished to homes, businesses and our network equipment before our technicians can safely begin fixing cable and internet lines.

Mediacom will prioritize the safety of customers, employees and field crews as the company works to restore service and reconnect impacted communities.

Free Community Wi–Fi Hotspots

To assist impacted residents with staying connected, Mediacom has temporarily opened the company's Community Wi–Fi hotspots for complimentary use in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Please click here to browse Mediacom's listing of Xtream Hotspots

Mediacom Mobile Updates

Mediacom Mobile has implemented disaster relief measures, including temporary data enhancements at no additional cost. Restart your device when notified to ensure updates take effect. For support, call 855-699-6655.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 4th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

...