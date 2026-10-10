'May Every Home Be Illuminated With Happiness': CM Yogi Greets People On First Day Of Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended greetings to people on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, invoking the blessings of Goddess Shailaputri and wishing for peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister offered his salutations to Adi Shakti Ma Shailaputri on the auspicious occasion, expressing hope that the festival would bring strength, patience and positive energy into everyone's life.

“On the sacred first day of Sharadiya Navratri, the holy festival of worshipping Shakti, salutations at the feet of Adi Shakti Ma Shailaputri,” CM Yogi wrote.

He further prayed for the Goddess's boundless grace to inspire people with inner strength, patience and positivity.

“May Ma's boundless grace infuse self-strength, patience, and positive energy into everyone's life; may peace, harmony, and prosperity spread across the entire world; and may every home be illuminated with happiness and auspiciousness,” the Chief Minister said in his message.

Concluding his post, CM Yogi extended his devotional greetings with the words,“Jai Ma Shailaputri.”

The Chief Minister also shared a Sanskrit mantra dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, the deity worshipped on the first day of the nine-day Sharadiya Navratri festival.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended wishes on the first day of Navratri, saying, "On the first day of Navratri today, the ritual is to worship the first form of Maa Durga, Maa Shailaputri. Millions of salutations to Maa Shailaputri. May Devi Maa bestow restraint, peace, and positive energy upon all."

Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees across the country observing prayers, rituals and other religious practices during the period.

Sharadiya Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin and is observed with devotion in several parts of India. The festival culminates with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Goddess Shailaputri, whose name means 'daughter of the mountain', is regarded as the first form of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship her on the opening day of Navratri, seeking strength, well-being and divine blessings.