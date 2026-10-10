KTR Alleges Rs 3,296-Cr Scam In Telangana's Radial Road-2 Tender

KTR Alleges Major Tender Irregularities

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government in Telangana of serious irregularities in the Rs 3,296-crore Radial Road-2 tender process and demanded immediate cancellation of the tenders and a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged scam.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR raised questions over the allocation of contracts, the disqualification of bidders who reportedly quoted lower prices, and the award of packages at prices allegedly higher than the estimates. He demanded that the government disclose all tender documents and explain the decisions taken in the selection of contractors.

Questions Over Tender Timeline and Allocation

The project involves the construction of an 81.15-km greenfield expressway from the Outer Ring Road at Budvel to NH-167N near Kodangal. The project was divided into three packages. KTR questioned whether the tender process was conducted transparently and whether technical eligibility criteria were applied uniformly to all bidders. He alleged that technical grounds were used to exclude certain companies while contracts were awarded to preferred firms.

According to the details cited in his letter, the bid submission deadline was September 30, and the technical evaluation, eligibility assessment, opening of financial bids and allocation process were reportedly completed by October 8. KTR questioned how 13 bids for a project of this magnitude could be evaluated and processed within approximately five working days. According to the tender details cited by KTR, Package-I was awarded to NCC Limited for Rs 1,286.03 crore, reportedly 3.95 per cent above the estimated cost. Package-II was awarded to BVSR and Package-III to GKC. KTR demanded disclosure of the complete financial details of all three packages, including estimated costs, quoted prices, comparative statements and final contract values. He questioned why the government had not made the complete allocation details available to the public.

Allegations of Unfair Disqualification and Financial Loss

KTR pointed to reported inconsistencies in the technical evaluation of bidders. He demanded that the government release the technical evaluation reports and provide specific reasons for each disqualification, insisting that uniform standards and transparent procedures must govern the award of public contracts.

KTR also referred to submissions made on behalf of Sushi Infra and Mining Limited in court proceedings, which reportedly alleged that its disqualification across the three packages could result in a financial loss of approximately Rs 600 crore to the State. According to the press release, he demanded a detailed investigation into the allegation, including a comparison of the bids submitted, estimated costs and final contract prices. The government must establish whether public money was lost and fix responsibility if any wrongdoing is proved, he said.

Concerns Raised Over Radial Road-1 Tender

KTR also raised concerns over the Radial Road-1 tender, citing an estimated project cost of approximately Rs 591 crore and an alleged final allocation around 15 per cent above the estimate. He demanded that the government disclose the complete tender records for both projects and undertake a comprehensive review of the bidding and contract allocation processes.

KTR's Demands for Transparency and Accountability

KTR demanded the cancellation of the Rs 3,296-crore Radial Road-2 tenders and a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities. He sought the publication of estimated costs, financial bids and final contract values for all three packages, along with the release of technical evaluation reports, comparative statements and minutes of tender evaluation committee meetings.

He also called for an investigation into the alleged potential financial loss of approximately Rs 600 crore, a special CAG audit of HMDA and HGCL contracts worth more than Rs 100 crore awarded over the past three years, and the release of a white paper on the tendering process, bidder disqualifications and contract allocations. Additionally, he demanded clear safeguards to ensure transparency and the uniform application of technical eligibility criteria.

KTR said the government could not evade questions over major infrastructure projects funded by public money. If the allegations were unfounded, the government should establish that through documentary evidence; if irregularities or financial losses were established, those responsible should face appropriate action. He demanded full transparency in the tendering process and reiterated that the protection of Telangana's public funds must remain paramount. (ANI)

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