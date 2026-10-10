Phantom 4 and Xtreme

Phantom 4 and Xtreme Desk

Phantom 4 Chair and Xtreme Desk

AndaSeat Pre-Black Friday Campaign Connects Phantom 4 and Xtreme With Changing Active-Workstation Design

SPOKANE, 华盛顿州, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its 2026 Pre-Black Friday campaign, AndaSeat is highlighting the Phantom 4 Series and Xtreme Series standing desk against a broader shift in workstation design: active work is increasingly being defined not by whether a desk can rise, but by whether the entire workstation gives users practical opportunities to change position throughout long periods of computer use.That distinction has become more relevant as workplace research examines what happens after movement-capable furniture is installed. A 2026 observational study of sit-stand desks in a shared academic workspace found that simply making adjustable desks available produced measurable but limited spontaneous use. Researchers noted that visibility, accessibility and spatial layout affected engagement, suggesting that movement features alone do not automatically change behavior. A separate 2026 randomized trial found that sit-stand desks significantly reduced reported weekday sitting time among office workers, while several psychological outcomes remained unchanged.These findings concern workplace behavior rather than AndaSeat products, but they raise an important design question: if an active workstation is meant to support movement, should it rely on one large transition from sitting to standing, or provide several levels of movement that can occur throughout the day?AndaSeat developed Phantom 4 and Xtreme around the second model. Phantom 4 introduces responsive movement within the seated position, while Xtreme allows the entire work surface to change height. Together, they illustrate a workstation concept based on a continuum of movement rather than a binary choice between sitting and standing.Active Work Is Becoming a Continuum Rather Than a SwitchThe first generation of active-workstation design largely focused on one major intervention: replacing a fixed-height desk with a surface that could move between seated and standing positions. That remains an important capability, but current occupational guidance increasingly emphasizes variation rather than treating either sitting or standing as the preferred permanent state.NIOSH's 2026 office guidance advises workers to avoid sitting or standing for too long and to reduce awkward or sustained positions where possible. The guidance also recognizes that furniture is only one part of the work environment; task design, breaks and the ability to change activity remain relevant. In other words, a height-adjustable desk can create an opportunity to move, but it does not eliminate the need to think about what happens during the periods between major posture changes.This is where AndaSeat's active-workstation concept extends beyond the standing desk itself. Xtreme creates large-scale movement by changing the entire work-surface level, while Phantom 4 provides smaller-scale movement during the seated phases that remain part of the workday. The two products therefore address different magnitudes of postural change rather than duplicating one another.Phantom 4 Supports Movement Without Requiring a Full Position ResetPhantom 4 was developed around the observation that sitting is not completely static. Even during focused computer work, users lean forward, settle deeper into the backrest, shift slightly to one side or change torso angle as the task changes. The chair's Dynamic Auto-Tracking Lumbar system is designed around those smaller movements.The user first selects one of 15 lumbar-depth positions across a 0–95 mm range, establishing the preferred level of lower-back contact. Once extended, the lumbar mechanism can swivel approximately 5 degrees to either side and tilt through a 25-degree forward-and-back range. This allows the support structure to respond to smaller shifts without requiring the user to manually rebuild the lumbar setting every time the body changes position.The chair also provides up to 135 degrees of recline and approximately 15 degrees of rocking, creating broader seated states when the user deliberately chooses to move away from a more upright position. These features do not turn seated movement into a substitute for standing or walking. Their role is more specific: maintaining a degree of variation during the periods in which the user remains at the desk.A 55 kg/m3 cold-cure foam seat provides the comparatively stable platform beneath that responsive back-support system. This creates a deliberate division within the chair: the seat remains predictable, larger position changes remain user-controlled, and the lumbar mechanism manages smaller movements. The resulting approach treats active sitting as controlled variation rather than constant motion.Xtreme Adds the Larger Work-Surface TransitionWhere Phantom 4 manages smaller movement within sitting, Xtreme changes the physical level of the complete workstation.The desk provides electric height adjustment from 28.7 to 46.1 inches, or 730 to 1,170 mm, with a vertical lift speed of 22 mm per second. Three memory presets allow users to store frequently used heights so the work surface can return to defined positions rather than relying on repeated manual estimation.This matters because a movement opportunity that is technically available but inconvenient to reproduce may remain underused. The 2026 observational sit-stand study found that availability alone produced limited uptake and suggested that ease of access and environment influence whether users actually engage with adjustable furniture. Xtreme's memory system addresses one part of that practical issue by turning height change into a repeatable workstation state rather than a new setup process every time.The desk also includes a configurable sedentary reminder, allowing users to create prompts between 30 minutes and four hours. The feature does not prescribe an ideal sitting-to-standing schedule, since individual tasks and needs differ. Its purpose is simply to make movement opportunities visible rather than relying entirely on the user to remember them during concentrated work.Stability and Cable Routing Make Movement PracticalA workstation cannot be considered active only because its surface moves. Equipment also has to remain usable while that movement occurs.Xtreme uses a cold-formed steel T-frame built around dual support beams, long side brackets, reinforced two-stage legs and wide feet. The structure is intended to maintain a stable work surface across the desk's available height range, allowing monitors, keyboards, mice and other equipment to remain in their working positions during transitions.Cable routing is part of the same movement problem. Xtreme routes its primary wiring through the desk leg and uses an under-desk steel tray to organize power strips and excess cable length. This creates additional slack and clearance for the desk to travel vertically without requiring the user to reorganize the core power setup each time the work surface changes height.The digital control panel also includes anti-collision and child-lock functions. These do not remove the need to keep the desk's travel path clear, but they add control around a piece of furniture that changes geometry while carrying powered equipment. In this context, stability, cable management and motion control are not secondary conveniences; they determine whether movement can happen without disrupting the workstation that has already been arranged.The Next Active Workstation Supports Movement at Several ScalesThe current workplace discussion increasingly suggests that there is no single furniture feature capable of solving prolonged desk work. Sit-stand desks can reduce sitting time, but research also shows that behavioral adoption matters. Short breaks remain important, standing continuously is not the goal, and people continue to make smaller movements while seated.Phantom 4 and Xtreme reflect AndaSeat's response to that more layered understanding of active work. Phantom 4 handles smaller shifts within seated activity through responsive lumbar movement, recline and rocking. Xtreme introduces the larger transition of changing the entire work-surface height while preserving equipment layout and cable organization.The two products therefore define active-workstation design across different scales rather than around one movement. The chair supports movement inside the seated state; the desk makes it possible to leave that seated state without leaving the workstation.For AndaSeat, that distinction represents the larger design principle behind the pairing: an active workstation should not force users to choose between stillness and standing. It should provide several practical ways for the working position to change as the day progresses.The company's Pre-Black Friday campaign includes selected seating and workspace products, with availability and applicable campaign conditions varying by market.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic seating and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, responsive seating design, adjustable work surfaces and human-centered interaction, with a focus on how people move through changing work, gaming and everyday computer-based activities.

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AndaSeat Pre-Black Friday Campaign Connects Phantom 4 and Xtreme With Changing Active-Workstation Design News Provided By AndaSeat October 11, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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