Restoration Logistics Provides Category 3 Flood Cleanup With Containment And Safety Protocols

MENAFN - GetNews) Restoration Logistics is a Colorado-based company providing flood cleanup, water damage restoration, sewage cleanup, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and structural repairs. Serving the Front Range since 1987, it helps residential and commercial property owners restore damaged spaces safely and efficiently.

Centennial, Colorado, USA - October 10, 2026 - Not all floodwater is the same. The restoration industry sorts water into three categories, and Category 3 comes from sewage backups or rivers and creeks that overflow into buildings. This water can carry bacteria and other harmful material, so it needs more care than a leak from a clean supply line. Restoration Logistics has handled this kind of work in Colorado homes and businesses since 1987, with crews in Denver, Boulder, Centennial, Lafayette, and Fort Collins.

On a Category 3 job, flood cleanup starts with walling off the problem. The crew hangs plastic sheeting to seal off the affected rooms from the rest of the building, keeping contaminated water and debris from being tracked into clean areas. Technicians wear protective suits, gloves, and respirators the whole time they are inside the work zone. Pumps and extraction units then remove the standing water. Carpet, pad, and drywall that the water reached usually cannot be saved, so crews cut them out, bag them, and haul them away. Once the space is open, the crew cleans every surface the water touched and applies an antimicrobial treatment to the floors and framing. Drying equipment goes in last and stays until moisture readings return to normal.

"Our crews are trained to handle contaminated water, and they follow the same safety steps on every job," said a spokesperson for Restoration Logistics. "We set up containment before anything else, so the rest of the home or business stays clean. Owners can count on us to explain each stage and to leave the affected area clean, dry, and ready for repairs."

Each project begins with a free estimate that lays out the scope before work starts. The crew takes photos of the damage and keeps a log of moisture readings, and owners can share that record with their insurance adjuster. After the area is cleaned and dried, the same company can handle the rebuild, including new drywall and flooring. Restoration Logistics also handles mold remediation and fire damage restoration for residential and commercial properties.

About Restoration Logistics

Restoration Logistics is a Colorado-owned company that has provided restoration work along the Front Range since 1987. Its services include flood cleanup, water damage restoration, sewage cleanup, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and structural repair for homes and commercial buildings in Denver, Boulder, Centennial, Lafayette, and Fort Collins. For more information, visit Restoration Logistics' website.