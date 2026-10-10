Restoration Logistics Provides Emergency Water Removal For Winter Pipe Bursts In Lafayette

MENAFN - GetNews) Restoration Logistics provides 24/7 emergency water removal and water damage restoration in Lafayette, Colorado. Serving the Front Range since 1987, the company handles burst pipes, flood damage, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and fire damage restoration. Its team offers water extraction, moisture monitoring, professional drying, and structural repairs for homes and businesses.

Lafayette, Colorado, USA - October 10, 2026 - Many Lafayette houses have a pipe or two running through a cold crawl space or an exterior wall, and those are the ones that freeze. Ice can sit there quietly for a while. Then the weather warms a little, the split pipe thaws, and water starts running across the floor. Restoration Logistics keeps a crew in Lafayette for these calls. The Colorado company has worked in homes and businesses along the Front Range since 1987, and it takes calls at any hour through the winter months.

On a burst pipe call, the water gets shut off, and then the crew goes after what is already on the floor. For emergency water removal they bring pumps and extraction units, and they clear the basement or main floor before the water sinks in further. After that, a tech goes around with a moisture meter, checking drywall and subfloor to see where the water ended up. Soaked-through carpet pad usually has to come out. Fans and dehumidifiers get set up next, and somebody visits each day to check the numbers until everything reads dry.

"Our Lafayette crew looks forward to winter because it is when people need us most," said a spokesperson for Restoration Logistics. "Homeowners and business owners can call us late at night, and someone will pick up. We get the water out, set up all the drying equipment, and check in every day until the building is back to how it was."

Owners get a free estimate first, so they know what the job involves before anything starts. While things dry, the crew takes photos and writes down each moisture reading, and those notes come in handy if there is an insurance claim. When drying wraps up, the same team can come back and install new drywall and flooring. Restoration Logistics also does mold remediation and sewage cleanup, plus fire damage restoration.

Most frozen pipes give out in the coldest weeks of January and February. In Lafayette, getting emergency water removal started quickly keeps a small leak from becoming a big repair, and having the crew nearby cuts down the drive to the site.

About Restoration Logistics

Restoration Logistics is a Colorado restoration company that has served the Front Range since 1987. Its services include emergency water removal, water damage restoration, flood restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire damage restoration and structural repair for homes and commercial properties in Denver, Boulder, Centennial, Lafayette and Fort Collins. For more information, visit Restoration Logistics' website.