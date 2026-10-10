Restoration Logistics Handles Every Stage Of Flood Restoration For Front Range Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) Restoration Logistics provides flood restoration and water damage repair for homes and businesses across Colorado's Front Range. Since 1987, its services have included water extraction, sanitisation, structural drying, and rebuilding, alongside mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and fire damage restoration. The company also documents damage and moisture readings to support insurance claims.

Boulder, Colorado, USA - October 10, 2026 - A hard spring storm or a week of quick snowmelt can push water into a Front Range basement. Most people spot it late, after the carpet and the boxes along the wall have been soaking for a while. Since 1987, Restoration Logistics has cleaned up after floods like this for Colorado homeowners and landlords. The owners are local, crews work from Denver, Boulder, Centennial, Lafayette, and Fort Collins, and they answer calls at night too.

Its approach to flood restoration covers the whole job, and the same people stay with the house until the last repair is finished. They start by pumping out the standing water. A tech walks through with a moisture meter to find water hiding in walls or under the floor. Floodwater from outside often carries dirt and bacteria, so we clean and sanitize everything it touched first. We pull up soaked carpet pad, along with drywall that is too wet to save. The fans and dehumidifiers stay on until the wood framing and subfloor test dry. The same crew then handles the rebuild, so homeowners don't have to find someone else to hang new drywall and lay floors.

"Most families we meet have never been through a flood, and the first thing they ask is what comes next," said a spokesperson for Restoration Logistics. "So we go through each step with them and share the moisture numbers while the house dries. Once those readings say the structure is dry, we start on repairs, and the family watches the house come back visit by visit."

A free estimate, which spells out the full job, comes first. While the house dries, crews photograph the damage and record moisture readings each time. If there is an insurance claim, the adjuster can look at those photos and notes later. Beyond houses, the company also takes on commercial jobs, and it does mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire damage restoration and structural repair work.

About Restoration Logistics

Owned and run in Colorado, Restoration Logistics has worked across the Front Range since 1987. Its services include flood restoration, water damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire damage restoration, and structural repair for homes and businesses in Denver, Boulder, Centennial, Lafayette, and Fort Collins. For more information, visit Restoration Logistics' website.