Oriane Serveille Builds Multi-Faceted Career Across Performance, Choreography, And Education

MENAFN - GetNews)Commercial dancer and associate choreographer Oriane Serveille continues to expand her footprint across the global dance industry, establishing a multifaceted career that bridges major international productions with dedicated dancer education.

Serveille regularly teaches at Los Angeles' Movement Lifestyle studio and serves as an instructor with HILA and Kore, two dance companies led by renowned dancer and choreographer Alexander Chung. In these roles, she delivers technical training and mentorship to dancers of all backgrounds, from foundational students to working professionals. Her instructional work is focused on converting real-world industry demands, such as adaptability, precision, and performance stamina, into practical classroom training.

“Teaching is where live performance experience transforms into lasting impact,” says Serveille.“Working as a performer, movement director, and instructor allows each role to inform the other. My goal is to give dancers the technical tools and industry context they need to navigate a long-term, multidimensional career.”

Serveille's educational approach is grounded in extensive experience across global stages and major commercial productions. Her performance credits include touring with The Weeknd on the After Hours Till Dawn Tour and Sabrina Carpenter on the Short n' Sweet Tour. She has also performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar and served as a lead dancer for Vogue World Paris. In addition, she has appeared in campaigns for GAP (Linen Moves) and Apple (I'm Not Remarkable).

Off-stage, Serveille works as an associate choreographer and movement director, contributing to projects for JUNGLE and Kelly Rowland, including The Boy Is Mine Tour.

As her career continues across choreography and education, Serveille remains focused on developing her own artistry while sharing the knowledge and perspective gained through years of working across the international dance industry.

To connect with Oriane Serveille, please visit or email ....

About Oriane Serveille

Oriane Serveille is a Los Angeles-based commercial dancer, associate choreographer, and educator. Known for her technical versatility and collaborative approach, she contributes to live, film, and studio projects worldwide, focusing on creative direction, movement efficiency, and long-term artist development within the global dance community.