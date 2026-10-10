Canopy Brings Ancient Arabian Astrology To Ios And Android

MENAFN - GetNews) New astrology app draws on more than 140 classical texts to introduce a centuries-old Arab-Islamic tradition to modern mobile users.

Los Angeles, CA - October 10, 2026 - Western and Vedic astrology have long had a strong presence in mobile apps. Arabian astrology, however, has had little presence in the digital space despite a centuries-old body of knowledge preserved by scholars. Canopy – Ancient Arabian Astrology brings that tradition to iOS and Android for the first time in a dedicated mobile experience.

The app is built from a hand-curated knowledge corpus created after consulting more than 140 manuscripts, treatises, and translations. Its readings draw from the methods of medieval Arab-Islamic astrologers and present them through a modern interface that makes the material easy to explore.

Users receive readings based on their full natal chart, with techniques that include the 28 lunar mansions, planetary hours, Arabic lots, essential dignities, fixed stars, decans, the almuten of the nativity, and planetary transits.

Canopy also includes an electional astrology engine that helps users identify favorable timing for 16 types of beginnings such as travel, contracts, relationships, and business ventures. Beyond timing tools, the app offers detailed daily and natal readings that bring together multiple layers of the user's chart.

Daily readings contain 16 sections, while natal charts include 14. These readings combine current planetary movements with the user's birth chart to show how transits may relate to areas such as career, wealth, relationships, family, and spirituality.

Additional sections track the Moon's current mansion and condition, identify the planetary hour, map fixed stars against the chart, and highlight planetary conditions such as cazimi, combustion, and retrograde motion.

Key Features of Canopy



28 lunar mansions with daily guidance

Planetary hours for each hour of the day and night

Arabic lots, essential dignities, and the almuten

35 fixed stars and 36 decans

Natal transits based on the user's birth chart Electional timing for 16 types of important beginnings

Canopy is available in English, Arabic, and Turkish on iOS and Android, with a 7-day free trial. To learn more, please visit .

About Canopy

Canopy is an Arabian astrology app for iOS and Android based on the astrological tradition of the medieval Islamic world. Drawing from more than 140 classical texts, the app brings natal readings, lunar mansions, Arabic lots, planetary hours, fixed stars, transits and electional timing together in one modern mobile experience.

Social Media Handles: @‌canopyastro