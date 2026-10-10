MENAFN - GetNews) Blooming Chiropractic in Costa Mesa has shared desk-work tips for pregnant professionals experiencing sciatic pain and lower back discomfort. Recommendations include proper sitting posture, lower back support, and regular walking breaks. The practice also offers prenatal, postpartum, and paediatric chiropractic care.

Costa Mesa, California, USA - October 10, 2026 - Pregnant professionals in Costa Mesa and Irvine can now get new desk-work tips from Blooming Chiropractic. The Costa Mesa practice focuses on expectant mothers and growing families. Many of its prenatal activities are for women who sit at a desk for most of the day. The tips are for women who experience sciatic pain after sitting for extended periods. Most of them intend to continue working until their leave begins and they would like to have less uncomfortable low back and legs at the end of each working day.

The pelvis is under new stress during pregnancy. During pregnancy, a hormone called relaxin relaxes the ligaments around the pelvis, while the baby bump pushes the weight forward. Hours of sitting on top of these changes can tighten the deep hip muscles that lie close to the sciatic nerve. The first step in a pregnancy sciatica chiropractor 's care at the practice is to examine the pelvis and sacrum. The Webster Technique uses gentle adjustments based on the Webster Technique. The desk advice includes some simple habits to that care. Professionals who are pregnant are encouraged to keep both feet flat on the floor or on a footrest with hips level with or just above the knees. A rolled towel behind the low back will prevent the back from slumping. The team also recommends standing and walking for a couple of minutes every 30 to 45 minutes. The crossing of the legs may cause the pelvis to tilt to one side, which is not recommended. These small adjustments can help to relieve pressure on the nerve throughout the day.

A Blooming Chiropractic spokesperson said many of the women they see are at a desk for most of the day and they want to make changes without leaving work. Easy places to start include a footrest under the desk and a short walk every hour; we check each patient's setup at each visit and adjust care as the pregnancy progresses.

At Blooming Chiropractic, prenatal care is provided by a Webster-certified chiropractor who has received ICPA pediatric training. A health history and exam are conducted prior to any adjustment on each first visit. When a symptom exceeds chiropractic care, the practice collaborates with OB providers and midwives. After birth, we can provide postpartum visits to the mother and gentle checks for the new baby. You can make an appointment online.

About Blooming Chiropractic

Blooming Chiropractic is a chiropractic office in Costa Mesa, California that specializes in the care of expecting mothers, babies and families. Its services include prenatal care with the Webster Technique, postpartum recovery care, chiropractic for infants and kids, and family care for adults. Pregnant women who experience hip and leg pain can consult a pregnancy sciatica chiropractor who employs gentle, pregnancy-safe chiropractic adjustments. To learn more, please visit