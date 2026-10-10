Guangyuan's A-Rated Tourist Attractions Record 1.66 Million Visits During National Day Holiday

MENAFN - GetNews)Guangyuan, a city in north Sichuan Province, saw continued economic growth in its cultural and tourism sector during this year's National Day holiday. According to data from Guangyuan's cultural and tourism authorities, the city's A-rated tourist attractions recorded 1.66 million visits from October 1 to 7, up 10.53% year on year, while ticket revenue reached 25.74 million yuan, an increase of 10.7%. Drawing on its revolutionary heritage, historic Shu Roads, and Three Kingdoms culture, Guangyuan offered a diverse range of cultural and tourism experiences, complemented by welcoming services and practical support, fueling holiday spending.

During the holiday, a team of speakers from the Cangxi Red Army Ferry Scenic Area boarded train G3354 from Chengdu to Yan'an, transforming the journey into an immersive learning experience about revolutionary history. Young volunteer guides moved many passengers with their accounts of revolutionary stories. In Wangcang County, the Micang Mountain Grand Canyon and Gucheng Mountain–Qilixia scenic areas offered free admission to visitors who could recite the poem“The Long March,” inviting them to reflect on the spirit of the Long March amid the natural scenery. Guangyuan Museum hosted a photography exhibition on the Shu Roads and an exhibition of Red Army slogans carved in stone, while Guangyuan Library organized themed reading activities for children, encouraging people to engage with revolutionary history through storytelling as well as viewing.

Jianmen Pass, Zhaohua Ancient Town, Huangze Temple, Thousand Buddha Cliff, and other attractions remained popular. Qingxi Ancient Town and Tangjiahe further strengthened their ties with the Greater Jiuzhaigou tourism circuit, introducing small-scale, distinctive experiences centered on farming, local cuisine, and folk traditions. At Thousand Buddha Cliff, Sichuan opera performances brought traditional singing to a setting of ancient Buddhist carvings. At the north gate plaza of Jianmen Pass, intangible cultural heritage performances featuring Bailong paper puppets, Mongolian long-song singing, and khoomei throat singing shared the stage. Immersive performances, including a parade depicting Jiang Wei opening the gates of the Pass,“Counting Trees and Handing Over the Official Seal” at Cuiyun Corridor, and“Huo Jun Defends the City” at Zhaohua, drew large numbers of visitors. Nighttime attractions, including the Great Shu Road Three Kingdoms Nighttime Cultural Complex and evening tours of Qifeng Lake, reached wider audiences, encouraging longer stays and boosting spending on dining, accommodation, and cultural and creative products.

On October 1, a fireworks and light show along Qifeng Lake on the Jialing River drew more than 240,000 spectators, helping increase revenue at restaurants serving local specialties in the urban area by more than 10%. Parking lots belonging to municipal government departments, public institutions, and state-owned enterprises were opened to the public, providing 1,404 free parking spaces. Traffic police introduced a policy waiving penalties for first-time traffic violations involving vehicles registered outside Guangyuan, while Lizhou District and Jiange County arranged more than 2,300 beds for emergency accommodation. Jianmen Pass Scenic Area provided folding beds, bedding, and toiletries to eight tourists who had nowhere to stay.“The help we received from the staff made us feel truly welcome and cared for,” said visitor Ren Ying. Services such as“Shu Road Easy Travel” luggage delivery and a QR code for tourism feedback made assistance and feedback channels more accessible, while volunteers offered directions and practical help.

An official from the Guangyuan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism said the city's cultural and tourism authorities had organized more than 100 activities centered on Shu Road culture, Three Kingdoms culture, and revolutionary heritage. By broadening visitor experiences and improving services, these efforts delivered both social and economic benefits.

About Guangyuan

Located in northern Sichuan at the junction of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu, Guangyuan - long known as the "gateway to northern Sichuan" - is a thousand-year-old hub on the ancient Shu Road where Three Kingdoms history meets the legacy of Empress Wu Zetian, China's only female emperor. Its cultural landscape includes the storied Jianmen Pass, the ancient-cypress corridor of Cuiyunlang, the well-preserved Three Kingdoms town of Zhaohua, Huangze Temple dedicated to Empress Wu, the Thousand Buddha Cliff with more than 7,000 carvings, and Tangjiahe, home to wild giant pandas. This National Day holiday, themed around the Shu Road and the empress's hometown, the city offered a series of experiences - reciting Li Bai's poem "The Road to Shu Is Hard" to win free admission to Jianmen Pass, night tours of the ancient town, intangible-heritage markets and a taste of Jianmen tofu cuisine - drawing visitors from home and abroad to climb the storied pass and walk the ancient road.