MENAFN - GetNews) Rabbi Steve KarroNew award from Rabbi Steve Karro invites art students across the country to explore how creativity links culture, heritage, and community

MIAMI BEACH, FL - October 10, 2026 - Rabbi Steve Karro is pleased to announce the creation of the Steve Karro Scholarship for the Arts, a one-time $1,000 grant designed by Rabbi Steve Karro to help undergraduate students who are studying fine art, design, music, writing, or traditional crafts. Although headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, the scholarship established by Rabbi Steve Karro welcomes eligible students from every corner of the United States, with no geographic restrictions. Applications are currently open, and the submission deadline is June 15, 2027.

This scholarship stems from Rabbi Steve Karro's deeply held belief that art does more than express the self - it forges connections across generations. Born in Russia and raised in Jerusalem, Rabbi Steve Karro has dedicated many years to safeguarding sacred Jewish traditions through Hebrew calligraphy, the restoration of Torah scrolls, and Judaica artistry. His own creative practice also encompasses oil painting and teaching, through which Rabbi Steve Karro continues to mentor students and community members.

The Steve Karro Scholarship for the Arts, initiated by Rabbi Steve Karro, is looking for students whose creative endeavors celebrate culture, heritage, community, also for Art and for future scribes in ancient Hebrew calligraphy. To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors, undergraduates, or graduate students who are enrolled or have been accepted at an accredited institution. They must also be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and must submit a completed application by the June 15, 2027 deadline. Students from every background and faith tradition are welcome to apply to the program founded by Rabbi Steve Karro.

Recipients will be chosen through an essay-based competition selected by Rabbi Steve Karro's review panel. Applicants are invited to address the following question: "How has your art connected you to your culture, heritage, or community - and how will you use your creative gifts to make a positive difference in the world?" Essays should be between 500 and 800 words and must be sent by email to..., along with the applicant's name, school, field of study, and anticipated graduation year. A review panel appointed by Rabbi Steve Karro will assess each entry based on originality, sincerity, and how well it aligns with the scholarship's mission. The winner will be announced on July 15, 2027.

The launch of this scholarship arrives at a moment when the expenses associated with an arts education - tuition, supplies, and studio fees - continue to climb for students throughout the country. Rabbi Steve Karro envisioned the award as a one-time gift that would lighten that load for a worthy student while inspiring a new generation of artists to create with purpose and significance.

"Young artists today need support to keep producing work that truly matters," says Rabbi Steve Karro. "Art holds memory, tradition, and hope. This scholarship is meant to stand behind a student who believes in that."

Full application details, eligibility requirements, and the complete essay prompt can be found on the official scholarship website at Students, educators, and community leaders are encouraged to spread the word about this opportunity created by Rabbi Steve Karro to emerging artists who may qualify.

About Us

The Steve Karro Scholarship for the Arts is an independent program established by Rabbi Steve Karro, an artist and educator committed to sacred writing, Judaica art, painting, and teaching. Created by Rabbi Steve Karro to assist students pursuing arts education, the program grants a one-time $1,000 scholarship to an undergraduate whose creative work honors culture, heritage, or community. Its central purpose, as defined by Rabbi Steve Karro, is straightforward: to help the next generation of artists use their talents to preserve tradition and make a positive impact on the world.