Prophetic Fire: Prayers Of Deliverance And Victory By Paul A. Ajayi Focuses On Faith And Deliverance

TN, USA - October 10, 2026 - Prophetic Fire: Prayers of Deliverance and Victory by Paul A. Ajayi is an impactful new book that serves as a powerful resource for believers, leaders, and students eager to walk in freedom and embrace their God-given authority. Rooted in Scripture and ignited by the Holy Spirit, the book provides a comprehensive guide to confronting spiritual strongholds and releasing God's power through prophetic prayer.

This book is not just a manual on deliverance, but a prophetic journey designed to awaken spiritual sensitivity, sharpen discernment, and equip believers for effective spiritual warfare. Each chapter blends biblical teaching with prophetic insight, offering practical prayers that empower readers to break free from bondage and step into victory.

Inside you will discover:



A biblical foundation for prophetic prayer and intercession

How to discern and confront demonic strongholds

Prayers to break generational curses, fear, trauma, and bondage

Prophetic strategies for healing, freedom, and spiritual victory Steps to walk daily in deliverance and authority

Paul A. Ajayi's book provides believers with the tools to not only overcome darkness but to live in the fullness of God's calling. Whether for pastors, intercessors, seminary students, or individual believers, Prophetic Fire can be used as a curriculum resource, a training manual for churches and ministries, or a devotional guide for those seeking breakthrough in their spiritual journey.

About the Author:

Paul A. Ajayi, PhD, is a prophetic voice and deliverance trainer with a passion for equipping end-time leaders. As the founder of Jesus Built Disciples, he trains pastors, prophets, evangelists, intercessors, and believers to walk in freedom, holiness, and the power of God's anointing. His other works include Eye That See: A Prophetic Journey of Fire, Vision, and Calling and Let My People Go: God's Path to Freedom from Spiritual Bondage.

Primary Message:

Guided by the Holy Spirit, Ajayi wrote Prophetic Fire to address the increasing spiritual warfare plaguing our generation. The book's primary message centers on deliverance from demonic influences such as addiction, adultery, and anger-issues that the Holy Spirit inspired Ajayi to tackle in his writing.